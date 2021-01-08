A pandemic-driven market has found a buyer for fashion designer, filmmaker and James Bond outfitter Tom Ford’s 20,662-acre Cerro Pelon Ranch near Galisteo that had been on the market since 2016.
The sale closed in late December on the property for an undisclosed amount after a four-month transaction, said broker Neil D. Lyon, who heads the Neil Lyon Group at Sotheby’s International Realty Santa Fe. Lyon represented the buyer.
Ford, who attended St. Michael’s High School and graduated from Santa Fe Prep, originally listed the property for $75 million but cut the asking price to $48 million in 2019.
The purchase price was not disclosed. Whatever it was, it is believed to be the highest known property sale in Santa Fe County, according to the Santa Fe Association of Realtors.
Lyon did not identify the buyer but did say it was a family that has homes on both coasts. A New York broker contacted Lyon four months ago that the family was interested in Cerro Pelon, which Ford acquired in 2001. Broker Kevin Bobolsky represented Ford but declined comment.
“The new owner loved it and was very decisive about their desire to purchase,” Lyon said.
The refrain for the purchase of the Ranch property is similar to almost everything else in the Santa Fe real estate market — even those in much more modest price ranges: homes are going fast, and going for a lot of money.
“They wanted space, safety and the beauty of New Mexico,” Lyon said of the buyers. “This transaction was most definitely driven by the pandemic. People who have the ability to move want to be where there isn’t density. Working remotely is a game-changer for many.”
Cerro Pelon has a contemporary main residence that appears to float on a body of water that was designed by the renowned Japanese architect Tadao Ando. The property has two guest houses, four staff residences, an eight-stall horse barn and office building.
Cerro Pelon is a backdrop in many movies, as onetime owners Bill and Marian Cook in 1984 built a Wild West set for the movie Silverado. Other notable movies shot on location at the site are Lonesome Dove, All the Pretty Horses, Cowboys and Aliens, Wild Wild West, 3:10 to Yuma, The Missing and Thor. The set was completely rebuilt after a pyrotechnical accident during the filming of Wild Wild West in 1999.
At the heart of the ranch is Cerro Pelon, a butte locally known as the Galisteo Wave. Petroglyphs, pictographs, pottery shards and pueblo ruins can be found on the land, and the Galisteo River runs through the northern portion.
Top-priced Santa Fe real estate pops up a couple times a year.
A potential auction or sale also is pending for the 3,250-acre Saddleback Ranch in Galisteo that last sold in 2008 for $17.45 million.
In 2019, the 11-acre Casa Alegre residential estate in the foothills north of downtown with a six-bedroom, 6,293-square-foot Pueblo Revival house sold for more than $5 million. The sale came minutes before an auction; the property was considered the highest-priced home sale in Santa Fe County in the previous two years and the seventh highest home sale since January 2000, according to Platinum Luxury Auctions, which conducted the auction.
A seven-bedroom, 12-bath property on 36 acres at 5200 Old Santa Fe Trail near Zia Road, just north of the Quail Run Golf Course, sold in June for $7 million. It was considered one of Santa Fe’s top four highest homes sales in the 21s century, according to the Santa Fe Association of Realtors.
