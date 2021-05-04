Poor weather conditions Monday led to two crashes on Interstate 25, one of which led to a 2-year-old being ejected from a vehicle, yet surviving, Santa Fe police said.
The toddler was in an improperly installed car seat in the crash near I-25 and Cerrillos Road, Santa Fe police Capt. Anthony Tapia said.
Officers responded to the scene around 12:15 p.m after a vehicle with three passengers, including the child, spun out on the highway due to sleet and rain. The car crashed into a tree and the child's cars seat was launched out the rear window, Tapia said.
Remarkably, the child was taken to a local hospital with only a minor injury, Tapia said.
The other passengers in the vehicle have not been identified, but the driver may face charges for improper restraint of a child passenger, Tapia said.
A second crash that occurred around the same time a quarter-mile down the road resulted in a three-car pileup, but there were no reported injuries.
