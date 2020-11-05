Santa Fe police received an anonymous tip that helped them identify one of two people charged Wednesday in connection with the destruction of the Plaza obelisk during an Indigenous Peoples Day celebration last month.
Another suspect was identified with the help of a former co-worker, according to a criminal complaint.
A detective also used Facebook and YouTube posts to identify Lily Sage Schweitzer, 33, of Pennsylvania, and Ryan Witt, 29, of Maryland, who are suspected of being among several people who led an effort by protesters to bring down the 33-foot monument the afternoon of Oct. 12.
Schweitzer and Witt face charges of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer; criminal damage to property of over $1,000, conspiracy; unlawful assembly; and criminal trespass. Witt also was charged with unauthorized graffiti.
Two men were arrested during a skirmish at the rally on suspicion of battering a peace officer, resisting arrest and criminal trespass. But until Wednesday, no charges had been brought against anyone in connection with damaging the monument.
Witt and Schweitzer have not been arrested, police said, but are ordered to appear for arraignment Nov. 19 in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
The criminal complaint says an anonymous tipster told the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office that people involved in the obelisk incident were staying at a residence near Santa Fe High School. City police visited the home and found a green Toyota Corolla registered to Schweitzer, the document says, adding the photo on Schweitzer's driver's license matched the image of the woman captured on police cameras.
But officers did not try to speak with Schweitzer at that time.
Capt. Anthony Tapia said in a phone interview Thursday they did not attempt to make contact with her because they had not yet confirmed her identity.
Schweitzer and Witt could be the first of several people to face charges in the incident.
Tapia said the Santa Fe Police Department is looking to charge anyone who participated — including people who might not have gone to the Plaza intending to damage the obelisk but then joined dozens of people pulling on a rope that brought the structure crashing down.
People who come forward voluntarily to explain their presence at the event could potentially face less severe charges, Tapia said, depending on the level of their involvement.
The stone obelisk, a controversial monument to Civil War Union soldiers, featured an inscription honoring fallen soldiers who had fought “savage Indians" and was seen by some as a celebration of the death of Native Americans. It had stood in center of the Plaza for more than 150 years before it was brought down.
Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber had called for its removal ahead of a protest in June organized by Native American activists and proposed forming a commission to discuss the obelisk and other monuments throughout the city. But the effort stalled for months, drawing criticism and prompting protesters to renew a call for the obelisk's removal during the three-day "occupation" of the Plaza over the Indigenous Peoples Day weekend.
The mayor and police chief also have faced criticisms for the way officers handled the incident — vacating the Plaza just before protesters destroyed the monument.
According to the complaint, Schweitzer is suspected of helping to organize the protest, driving participants and supplies to the Plaza, and helping to attach a tow chain and rope to the stone obelisk.
Witt also is accused of connecting the chain and rope.
Dozens of people then pulled on the rope in unison to bring three sections of the monument crashing down.
The criminal complaint says a person police believe was Schweitzer had posted a message on the "Northern NM Surj" Facebook group Oct. 10, "Calling all allies and accomplices to the plaza on occupied Tewa land in Ogap'oge."
"Let there be no confusion," the post said, according to the complaint, "the occupation of the Santa Fe Plaza is happening Saturday. … We must have critical mass Monday. Spread the word and let's follow through on the original ask. This is a decentralized event. No group is spearheading. We listen to and meet the demands of Native folx."
The post also urged people to bring camping gear and other supplies, including, food, hand sanitizer and masks, as well as "comfort items to make you feel safe."
The complaint says the person who made the post under the name Salvia Llliacea was the same "female with brown hair and a light skin complexion" who was captured on video parking behind the Plaza bandstand and unloading supplies with the help of several unidentified masked men. She was described as wearing a red-and-white shirt, two fanny packs and a face mask with the words "Honor Tewa Voices" on it.
A mobile video surveillance tower and a body camera worn by a public safety aid captured footage of Schweitzer, according to the complaint.
The footage shows Schweitzer climbed over the metal barrier surrounding the obelisk, police say in the criminal complaint. When officers attempted to arrest her, she "fell to the ground in an attempt to hinder her removal." Other protesters fell on top her to prevent officers from arresting and identifying her, the complaint says.
"This tactic was successful," according to the complaint, "and officers were forced to release [her]."
As this was happening, the complaint says, officers attempted to arrest Witt, who was caught on an officer's body camera "hurling a metal barrier at the obelisk."
Police were able to handcuff Witt, who is described as wearing a yellow shirt and "red cape-like garment" and holding a sign that read "No more broken promises."
But Schweitzer and others held onto him and prevented officers from removing him from the area, according to the complaint.
Schweitzer also used another tactic, police say in the complaint, "screaming to ignite other protestors to surround the officers." The complaint says protesters linked arms and quickly surrounded officers, "yelling, screaming and using their body weight against officers."
"Officer safety is compromised," the complaint says, "and they remove the handcuffs from Mr. R. Witt."
After officers gave up their efforts to arrest Schweitzer and Witt, the document says, the pair were aided by others in rigging the obelisk with ropes and chains and pulling it down. The protesters then vandalized the base of the monument with spray paint and celebrated its destruction.
According to the complaint, a former co-worker of Witt came forward after police released photos of the suspect and asked for the public's help identifying him. The complaint did not say where the two had worked together.
Witt also was identified using images taken from a YouTube video about his band, UVF Rays, the complaint says.
Tapia said he believed Witt and the former co-worker, who has agreed to testify in the case, had worked together "locally."
During a city Public Safety Committee meeting Thursday, police Chief Andrew Padilla defended a commander's decision to order officers to leave the Plaza and not engage with the activists following an initial skirmish. The decision was made, he said, so officers could avoid the use of pepper spray, rubber bullets or other forms of nonlethal force that might have left protesters or officers injured.
Padilla said officers are still combing through videos of the event posted online, hoping to identify a core group of 20 to 30 people who were among the more than 100 on the Plaza during the melee.
Padilla also said the department has placed mobile surveillance units near other high-profile monuments in the city, such as the Cross of the Martyrs, and is conducting close patrols.
Webber told the Public Safety Committee work also is underway to convene the commission on arts, history and culture that will be tasked with addressing long-standing tensions in the community centered on public statues and monuments.
But the proposed commission has not yet been approved by the City Council.
During a meeting in late October, some members of the City Council's Public Works Committee complained the mayor's plan for the commission would create a process that was too slow and too bureaucratic, and they said the number of commissioners who would serve on the panel — 21 — was too many.
The committee postponed a vote to endorse the plan to allow time for revisions.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
These are the idiots: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zk-lAF2CwOU
Pennsylvania and Maryland? Seriously? This situation just becomes more and more disgusting. I am really tired of seeing our community influenced by outsiders who are simply vandals. I hope for them to receive no mercy in our legal system. Hopefully more of the vandals are identied by law enforcement.
Out of Towners ! See !
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.