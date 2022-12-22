And then it’s time for the tip.

But in these post-COVID times, the gratuity is far different from what — or how much — we remember.

Now, the restaurant bill can come with the implied tip for those paying cash (Who does that anymore?), the traditional tip line on a credit card receipt, a suggested tip of at least 20 percent on a server-held card payment device — or even a “service fee” of 20 percent or more quietly added to a diner’s check, an increasingly common practice at Santa Fe restaurants.

Popular in the Community