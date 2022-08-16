When JR Palermo saw the restaurant his family has owned for 75 years going up in smoke, instincts kicked in.

Palermo said he arrived at Tiny's Restaurant & Lounge at the same time firetrucks got there to douse the flames engulfing the exterior of the building. He went into the restaurant's inside patio area and grabbed a hose.

He said he did it to protect everything he has.

