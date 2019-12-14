A young girl in pink Santa’s helper elf ears emerged from the shadows of a small barn, guiding a miniature horse down a muddy path toward a small jump.
“Come on, Hot Dog,” the girl squealed, gently pulling the horse’s lead, trying to coax him over the jump.
Hot Dog, wearing plush reindeer antlers, hesitated for a moment but eventually made his way over the horizontal pole. The girl erupted in praise, wrapping her arms around his neck and stroking his mane.
As the evening sun set, Hot Dog and the 8-year-old girl leaped back and forth over the jump, joined by Melly, a miniature mule, at My Little Horse Listener.
In a partnership with Esperanza Shelter that began in the summer, the nonprofit My Little Horse Listener is using donkeys and ponies in a new therapy program for children affected by domestic violence.
Hot Dog’s young companion, who had witnessed her mother’s abuse about three years ago, is one of six children taking part in the pilot therapy program. The New Mexican is not publishing her name to protect her privacy.
Organizers and program participants agree the animals have an innate power to help children overcome trauma.
“Kids can just be kids here. The horses don’t care what their situation is, they don’t ask questions,” said Liz Delfs, founder of the equine nonprofit north of Santa Fe. “These guys can do so much more than we know they can in terms of helping.”
Delfs, who has a background in special education and practiced copyright law for 25 years, said when she saw a miniature horse for the first time about 10 years ago, she immediately fell in love. In 2014, when she moved to Santa Fe from New York, she said, “Having [miniature horses] was in the back of my mind.”
She got Hot Dog and Thor, another miniature, about 3½ years ago and founded My Little Horse Listener soon after.
Since then, she and her husband, Gary Clendenen, have obtained a miniature donkey, Serafina, and Melly, the tiny mule.
Delfs, now retired from her law practice, has put her energy into the nonprofit.
My Little Horse Listener started as a reading program, in which kids would read books out loud with the horses. But the animals were too restless, Delfs said. Now, the organization focuses on relationship building through hands-on activities. The barn has hosted hundreds of children from nonprofits like Girls Inc., the Santa Fe Recovery Center and the New Mexico School for the Deaf, and has visited several schools through Reading Quest.
Esperanza spokeswoman Denise Vermeulen said the longer-term goal of the partnership is to obtain funding to expand the service to more families, both those who live at shelter and nonresidential clients.
Until then, Delfs said, she is offering the service for free.
“I just want to share them with others,” she said of the equines.
Through the therapy program, the kids learn how to groom the horses, walk with them and train them.
Meanwhile, Esperanza child therapist Mariana Marachlian observes their interactions to try to identify and address each participant’s specific needs.
For example, when one boy showed insensitivity to others’ feelings, Delfs brought out Thor — a skittish pony.
As she and Thor worked with the boy, Delfs would ask questions like, “What do you think makes Thor scared?” Over time, she said, the boy became “very kind, very gentle, very encouraging, and just after a few minutes, that horse was jumping across things he had been afraid of.”
Delfs said the 8-year-old girl working with Hot Dog was “overly accommodating” of the horse’s stubborn behavior at first, which she called “a hallmark of people who have lived with abusive parents.”
The team worked with the girl to help her build confidence and learn how to “kindly set boundaries” — and to raise her expectations of Hot Dog, Delfs said. Since then, the girl has trained Hot Dog to walk alongside her, jump over hurdles and even walk upstairs.
The girl’s mother said the impact of the program has been profound.
“It’s given her confidence,” the mother said, noting her 10-year-old son participated in the program in the summer. “They learn to make their voices loud and clear, setting boundaries. … It’s rewarding when you can teach a stubborn animal do something. It’s a proud moment.”
The horses helped her son, who has behavioral challenges, learn self-control, she said. “He had to learn patience. He said, ‘Mom, I think I’m a pain in the butt sometimes. I see how difficult and challenging I am.’ … He became self-aware.”
The equines also help put kids at ease, Marachlian said. “Their nervous systems calm right away. Kids who have a really hard time connecting and communicating, you see them come out of their shell.”
Just observing ways the children interact with the horses, she said, “gives me a different level of feedback about the family that I can use to work with them even deeper. … The horses go faster and further than I can as a therapist.”
As a full moon rose over Santa Fe mountains dusted in snow, the little girl continued to laugh and play with Hot Dog and Melly along an enclosed path that zigzagged from the barn.
At one point, Melly began rolling on the ground and kicking her legs in the air. The girl couldn’t contain her giggles.
“She really likes you,” Delfs told her. “It’s like she’s showing off for you.”
While Delfs said “the horse will always do something that’s completely unexpected,” the outcome is constant: Every hour a child spends with a horse, the closer they get toward healing.
“Something special happens,” she said. “Horses find ways to connect to us, to help us grow.”
