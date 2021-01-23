The story would have been sensational in any city, and this one was no exception.
Exactly 30 years after Navy veteran Herman Higgs was beaten to death in Santa Fe, police identified "a person of interest" in his slaying.
A burst of publicity followed. Photos of Higgs and the fellow police identified as the person of interest were splashed across newspapers. Thick headlines about the police announcement commanded the top of Page One.
There was more. The person of interest knew how to use his fists. He had been a heavyweight boxer. His exploits in the ring and his arrest record for other brawls were recounted in newspaper coverage.
Television stations described the police identification of a person of interest as a breakthrough.
"For 30 years, evidence in the Herman Higgs homicide case has sat on a shelf, collecting dust," one station reported. "Investigators said they now believe they have enough information to question a man named ..."
No, I'm not publishing the man's name in my column. I don't like the term person of interest, and I try not to use it unless police define it in each case.
The practical effect of labeling someone a person of interest is to smear him, even though he has not been arrested or charged with a crime.
Tarred by innuendo, the man linked to Higgs' slaying was in the center of a storm for a few days. Then it was over for everyone except the person of interest.
Like the last spark from a Roman candle, the publicity faded. So did any expectation that police were going to solve a cold-case homicide.
The sound and fury I've described took place during three days in 2012. What remains is the stigma for the man who was linked to Higgs' homicide.
But, you might ask, aren't names essential to crime coverage? When it's up to police, the answer is not always.
For instance, when an on-duty police officer in New Mexico shoots someone, his name is never mentioned in the government news release announcing that gunfire occurred.
Police departments shield the officer's identity while the shooting is investigated. But the name of the person who was shot at by police is immediately revealed.
Likewise, the names of persons of interest are publicized by police. They might be innocent, but their identities are used by investigators hoping to develop a case or obtain a confession.
No one was arrested or charged in Higgs' death after the splashy announcement that police were on to something or someone. Until now, the Higgs case hadn't made the papers in more than eight years.
Other cases grab the headlines, like one last week covered in a news release from Santa Fe's city government.
"SFPD still seek persons of interest in homicide investigation," it stated.
After working on newspapers for more than 40 years, I'm still not sure what the term person of interest means. But it's a phrase so catchy and damning that it was used as the title of a network television show.
In the real world, police officers lacking evidence might call someone a person of interest in hopes of shaking loose a lead.
The city's recent statement about two persons of interest announced that detectives wanted to speak to a man and a woman "about their potential knowledge about the homicide of Frank Pete."
I wrote an email to a deputy police chief asking for clarity. Is a person of interest another way of labeling someone as a witness or suspect? Or does it have another meaning altogether?
Capt. Anthony Tapia, a good cop, called me to discuss my questions. We started with the meaning of "persons of interest."
"There's not an exact legal definition," Tapia said.
As to why the city named the two persons of interest in the gunshot slaying of Pete, Tapia went further than what the city wrote in its news release.
"They hold information because they were there," he told me. "We need them to talk to us."
Calling them persons of interest is no guarantee this will happen. The right to remain silent still exists. But Tapia hopes they will speak to police.
"This is their chance for them to come to us to help us out, to clear their name," he said.
Both Tapia and the city in its news release mentioned the female person of interest is wanted on an arrest warrant in a case unrelated to Pete's death.
Are she and the man suspects in the homicide?
No, Tapia said. "If they were targets, we would be calling them suspects."
I don't know if these persons of interest are guilty of anything. Evidently police aren't confident enough to draw up warrants in the homicide and ask a judge to sanction them.
In the alternative, calling someone a person of interest is an easy way for police officers to subject someone to harsh publicity and speculation.
Detectives will defend using the term. My preference is to bury it.
Police pronouncements that can't be decoded can't be trusted.
