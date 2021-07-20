Third time’s the charm for Santa Fe.
The city is one of 20 U.S. places to make the third Time magazine’s World’s Greatest Places list.
The list has 100 entries, and each year Time has 100 new entrants. Time debuted the annual list in 2018, had its second list in 2019 and skipped 2020 due to the pandemic.
The magazine taglined the Santa Fe entry as “Monument to the Southwest,” making specific mention of the newly opened Bishop’s Lodge, Auberge Resort Collection. Also mentioned were the Railyard and tenants Bosque Brewing Company and Opuntia Cafe. The piece went on to note the Santa Fe Fat Tire Society and its building a 5-mile loop for bikers at Galisteo Basin Preserve.
