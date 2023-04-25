The Heinrich maneuver is no lifesaver.

If executed, it would top New Mexico’s list of disingenuous politicking.

The maneuver would have two elements. Democratic U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich plans to kick off his 2024 reelection campaign Friday with a fundraiser in a private home. Senate terms last six years, but Heinrich might try to cut short his stay by running for governor in 2026.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news.

