The Heinrich maneuver is no lifesaver.
If executed, it would top New Mexico’s list of disingenuous politicking.
The maneuver would have two elements. Democratic U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich plans to kick off his 2024 reelection campaign Friday with a fundraiser in a private home. Senate terms last six years, but Heinrich might try to cut short his stay by running for governor in 2026.
A sure way for a politician to destroy confidence in government is to pretend he or she is committed to one office while plotting a campaign for a different job.
Heinrich begins his Senate reelection under a cloud. Does he really want to be a senator through 2030, or would the job only be a placeholder to keep him in the public eye while he constructs a campaign for governor?
I rang Heinrich’s office in Washington weeks ago and asked for an interview so I could question the senator about about his intentions. He did not respond.
Since then, Heinrich injected himself into the battleground of state government by criticizing Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for various vetoes she issued this month.
“New Mexico’s state legislature took bold action to deliver for our state. I am disappointed to see many of those efforts now vetoed,” Heinrich wrote on Twitter. He cited Lujan Grisham’s vetoes of various tax cuts and of a bill that would have created a civil rights division in the Attorney General’s Office.
Lujan Grisham and the Legislature combined to spend an additional $1 billion, or 14% more than this year. Thrifty they are not.
Revenue from the oil-rich Permian Basin fueled the latest record in state spending. But everyone knows booms are followed by busts.
Heinrich’s interest in state finances would have been more more impressive had he specified pork projects he would have eliminated to pay for tax cuts and a new government agency.
The senator instead resorted to pandering. Cutting taxes and defending civil rights are popular themes for any aspiring governor, especially if he doesn’t have to tell us how he’d pull it off.
Self-promotion was implicit but unmistakable in Heinrich’s statements on Twitter. Any Democrat unhappy with Lujan Grisham could imagine a Superman of a governor, someone like Heinrich. Why, he could slash taxes and still find money for a new agency to help the voiceless, especially small children.
Heinrich would be the latest in a long line of politicians to covet an office other than the one he or she occupied.
Ronald Reagan was elected governor of California in 1966, unseating two-term incumbent Pat Brown. Reagan was governor for only a year before he began campaigning for the 1968 Republican presidential nomination.
Politicians at lower levels also have abandoned jobs for other offices that seem more glamorous.
Tim Keller was a smooth young state senator when he talked of running for governor. As an interim step, Keller ran for state auditor in 2014. A Democrat, Keller won and resigned from the Senate to take over his statewide office.
Before Keller completed his term as auditor, he was off and running for mayor of Albuquerque. He landed in a bigger political pond as mayor of the state’s largest city, but it’s filled with piranhas.
Keller shares blame for potholes, panhandlers, police misconduct and a host of other problems. His decisions to use two elective offices as stepping stones have killed his chance of becoming governor.
Heinrich soon enough will start touring New Mexico as he campaigns for a third term. Aside from perhaps West Virginia, no state needs seniority in the U.S. Senate more than New Mexico.
The flow of federal money to laboratories and military bases is more important to New Mexico’s survival than anything Heinrich could do as governor.
Beyond money, a U.S. senator’s influence can be enormous. Skirmishes with part-time state legislators don’t carry the weight of decisions on whether to confirm someone to the U.S. Supreme Court.
As his campaign begins, Heinrich will have to deal with uncomfortable questions until he supplies answers. Voters need to know if he pledges to complete another term in the Senate, or if he’s going to run for governor.
Any pressure Heinrich feels won’t come from the rival party. Bumbling New Mexico Republicans don’t have anyone capable of defeating Heinrich in 2024. The senator’s seat is safe.
Still, Heinrich might feel heat from Democrats who see his service in the Senate as critical to the state’s well-being. The prospect of Heinrich running for governor is unappealing for another reason. If he won, he might be able to appoint his own successor to the Senate.
Heinrich wouldn’t automatically be the favorite in a Democratic primary for governor. Deb Haaland would beat him if she wants the job. And Haaland, secretary of the interior, could depart her appointed position more easily than Heinrich could abandon his elective office.
Just 51, Heinrich has been one of the faster climbers in New Mexico political history. He’s gone from Albuquerque city councilor, to the U.S. House of Representatives to the Senate.
If he’s intent on descending from the U.S. Senate to governor, he still has time to put the public first by reversing course.
I know, I know. That old saying about pigs flying seems appropriate about now.