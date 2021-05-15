There's plenty of blame to go around for the blackballing of Colin Kaepernick.
None of it belongs on the broad shoulders of Tim Tebow.
Tebow is getting another chance to play professional football after his career sputtered and seemingly died nine years ago. No one, especially not Kaepernick's fans and defenders, should complain or begrudge Tebow his opportunity.
Yet many players and poorly informed spectators are sniping at Tebow, as though this 33-year-old deeply religious jock were the guardian of the gateway to the National Football League.
As NFL quarterbacks, Tebow and Kaepernick knelt on the field for different reasons. Opportunistic politicians applauded Tebow and condemned Kaepernick.
I'm here to praise them both. Neither hurt anyone with his public demonstrations in packed stadiums. What Tebow and Kaepernick did was as all-American as the Bill of Rights.
Yet Kaepernick lost his career in the NFL because of his peaceful protests. He took a knee during the national anthem to call attention to police brutality, especially against Black people.
Kaepernick's demonstrations were prescient. The Minneapolis cop who murdered George Floyd last year knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes, the extreme opposite of Kaepernick's victimless appeals for police accountability.
But no team owner is gutsy enough to sign Kaepernick, who last played for the San Francisco 49ers in the 2016 season. Quarterbacks with far less ability have since received NFL paychecks.
At 33, Kaepernick might still be good enough to play at the highest level, but no one in power will give him the chance to prove it.
As for Tebow, he stood for the anthem but knelt at other times to display his Christian faith. In a league filled with wacko touchdown celebrations, Tebow was sedate.
Tebow also was nowhere near as good a pro quarterback as Kaepernick. On that basis, it might seem unfair that Kaepernick sits idle while Tebow competes for a roster spot on the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars.
Luck is on Tebow's side in this instance, and that shouldn't offend anyone.
Tebow's coach at the University of Florida recently took over as head coach of the Jacksonville franchise. Tebow, knowing he's finished as a quarterback, asked his old mentor to give him a chance to revive his career as a tight end.
The coach, a loyalist, signed Tebow, who will be one of 90 players trying to make the Jacksonville team's 53-man roster.
Tebow's willingness to change positions did not mollify his critics.
Devin Bush of the Pittsburgh Steelers sent a tweet of complaint: "Tebow got a job before Kaepernick. Wait til we play Jacksonville."
I like Bush, a terrific 22-year-old linebacker, but his anger at Tebow is misdirected. The real culprits in Kaepernick's unemployment include Bush's boss, Steelers owner Art Rooney II.
Dez Bryant, a former NFL wide receiver, wrote a tweet even less sensible than Bush's: "So Tebow haven’t played an NFL game in damn near a decade and it’s that simple...no hate but you got to be kidding me," Bryant stated, establishing how little he learned at Oklahoma State University.
Tebow is a strong candidate to be cut again from the NFL. Trying to learn a new position against top competition is like mastering a foreign language in a week.
I'm rooting for Tebow. He was a bull on the football field, running over bigger defenders, always playing hard until the whistle, never letting his many critics shatter his hopes.
Off the field, Tebow seems to be devoid of meanness. He's an evangelical with the heart of a relentless competitor.
All Kaepernick needs is one coach with the brass to offer him a similar chance, which is like saying you're sure to win the lottery jackpot this week.
Team owners still believe Kaepernick is too hot to handle from a political standpoint.
The irony is the millionaire owners have disqualified Kaepernick, who broke no law, while giving second chances to thugs.
For instance, the Kansas City Chiefs fired running back Kareem Hunt after video became public of him shoving and kicking a woman in a hotel corridor. Hunt wasn't out of work long. The Cleveland Browns hired him in 2019 and extended his contract the following year.
The NFL will moralize about redemption. Perhaps Hunt, a ferocious player, can become a model citizen.
Tebow and Kaepernick already are good citizens. More than that, they're world-class athletes with a view of the planet that extends far beyond the playing field.
One is getting a golden opportunity. What a thrill it would be to see a team owner brave enough to balance the scales of justice.
