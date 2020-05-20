A Bernalillo County man faces charges after police say he told the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham deserved to be killed for her acts of treason in requiring New Mexicans to wear face coverings in public.
New Mexico State Police charged 58-year-old Donald Sharp of Tijeras with extortion.
"Mr. Sharp identified himself as a veteran who has taken an oath to protect the United States and continued to say he will take the situation into his own hands, as it [is] his duty," according to a statement of probable cause filed Wednesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court. "Mr. Sharp was then asked if he intends to commit an act of violence and he responded he has the firepower to do so."
Sharp has not been arrested and is scheduled to appear June 4 in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court for a hearing with Magistrate George Anaya Jr.
Officer Dusty Francisco, a state police spokesman, said Wednesday that the governor's protection detail is aware of Sharp.
State police Officer Carlos Vigil became aware of the phone call after speaking to Paul Pugliese, associate executive director of the National Center for Disaster Fraud, according to the statement of probable cause.
During a telephone interview with Vigil, the statement says, Sharp said he did call the hotline and say Lujan Grisham should be killed for her acts of treason and that he prays she will be sentenced to death.
Sharp said he couldn't remember exactly what he said, according to the statement, but also denied wanting to physically harm the governor or saying he had the firepower to commit an act of violence.
Attempts to reach Sharp Wednesday were unsuccessful.
Sharp faces similar charges for an email he sent to Clinton Nicely, former director of the Risk Management Division in the state's General Services Department, according to a criminal complaint filed in January in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
Nicely told investigators he met Sharp in 2019 and assisted him with an Inspection of Public Records Act request for documentation on surety bonds, the complaint states.
"You have just a few days to go on national television and repent and give testimony against all," Sharp wrote in an email to Nicely, according to the complaint. "But [if] you have drank the blood or eaten the flesh of babies, do not bother. You get the second death."
Sharp was charged with assault for unlawful acts, threats or conduct in that case and is scheduled to appear June 5 in Magistrate Court for a pretrial hearing.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.