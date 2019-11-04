The great experiment, on hold for at least a decade, is gearing up once again at Tierra Contenta.
The development is preparing for a massive third phase on the south side of Jaguar Road and across a wide arroyo from the south-side development’s first two iterations. Officials say master planning is wrapping up on 227 wild acres that eventually could produce 1,175 living units — a number that includes 300 apartment units in an undetermined number of rental communities.
The Housing Trust and its subsidiary, Tierra Contenta Corp., have scheduled four public meetings this week to share the latest details of the development and hear a last round of public feedback before recording the master plan with the city, likely in January.
“At this point, it’s making sure we have the right message from the public,” said Justin Robison, executive director of the Housing Trust, which oversees the project.
Tierra Contenta’s third phase is at its earliest stage, with only a general sense of what eventually will be built. Just what kind of homes, how many and how much they will cost are still to be determined by individual contractors who buy lots. Home construction may not begin until 2022.
But a renewal of interest in large-scale construction is a new phenomenonon after homebuilding screeched to a halt 11 years ago after the Great Recession.
Tierra Contenta played a key role in Santa Fe’s growth during the 1990s: The development was launched by the city of Santa Fe in 1993 with a mandate for 40 percent affordable housing. The first eight homes were built in 1995, with 110, 166, 139 and 101 constructed in the closing years of the 20th century.
“These are homes that would not have been built had the city and Tierra Contenta not had the guts to build a large project,” said Peter Werwath, project manager for the third phase of Tierra Contenta, who has been involved in Tierra Contenta off and on since the beginning. “They had two things in mind: a truly affordable project and the first large, real, planned development.”
With 2,155 single-family homes built since 1995, Tierra Contenta has achieved 43 percent affordability for households earning less than 80 percent and less than 65 percent of area median income. The 536 units at five apartment complexes and affordability counts for more than half the homes, Robison said.
Residents of Tierra Contenta’s first two developments still skew toward younger families, whether lower income or starting out at businesses around the area.
“This is where you move when you can afford a down payment,” Robison said. “We are taking young professionals. They are early in their lives or have a good income but are not wealthy yet. The purpose is housing with a focus on accessibility. It’s not just affordability.”
The master plan for Tierra Contenta’s third phase calls for a roughly circular road with mostly apartments and townhomes inside the circle and single-family homes around the outside toward the rim of Arroyo de los Chamisos.
Tierra Contenta still needs to extend the Paseo del Sol loop through the property and install utilities, for which $8 million must still be secured. Those efforts likely will fill 2020 and 2021.
“No homebuilders have been selected,” Robison said. “They will bid on lots. Nobody will buy the lots without the infrastructure.”
Twilight Homes, Homewise, Pulte Homes and Arete Homes have shown interest, he said.
Even with the 40 percent affordable housing mandate, developers for 25 years have been attracted to Tierra Contenta, mainly because land costs less than half of what it does on the east side and perhaps 20 percent less than in the surrounding south side, Robison said.
Tierra Contenta officials say the development’s master plan has been adjusted since April public meetings that asked for wider streets, droppingf shared driveways and back alleys, and adding pocket parks and a trail network.
“We want to increase driveability just a little bit,” Robison said.
Streets in the third phase are proposed to be widened from 31 feet to 33 feet, the extra space allowing for parking on both sides of the street and two-way traffic to pass, Robison added.
Robison said the general thought is to have 4,000-square-foot lots with, in general, a 1,200-square-foot home or 2,000-square-foot home if a development opts for two stories. He added, though, that builders can build homes however large they want as long they create the set number of affordable homes.
Robison estimates the third phase might only require 20 percent of homes to meet affordability standards because of the high number of affordable homes in the first two phases.
