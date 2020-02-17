During a 2002 visit to New Mexico by Antiques Roadshow, an appraiser of Asian artworks was moved to tears when a Chimayó woman presented an 18-inch tall marble lion that dated to the ninth century Tang Dynasty.
"Superbly carved, a masterpiece," the glassy-eyed expert declared after estimating that if the item were put up for auction, it could fetch between $120,000 and $180,000.
It still ranks as one of the most valuable finds in the 24-year history of the popular prime-time PBS series, which travels the country to record what happens when owners of antiques and collectibles learn, among other things, how much insurance they might want to take out on an item retrieved from an attic, a basement or a living room display case.
After three visits to Albuquerque over the years, the Boston-based producers of the program this summer plan to seek moments of compelling history and authentic human stories during a stop in Santa Fe, where it will tape enough material for three shows for its 25th season, which airs next year.
While previous appraisal and production events took place in venues such as convention centers, the producers now are recording their shows in outdoor venues at what they consider "interesting and historic places," according to a fact sheet issued through PBS local affiliate KNME-TV.
Among the other cities on the program's 2020 tour are Williamsburg, Va.; Nashville, Tenn.; and Estes Park, Colo.
In Santa Fe, around 3,000 ticketed guests will receive free verbal evaluations of their items during a June 16 taping on Museum Hill, amid the cluster of museums in the city's east-side foothills.
While admission is free, tickets must be obtained in advance. The deadline to enter a random drawing for a pair of free tickets per household is Wednesday night.
To enter and to see complete entry rules, go to www.pbs.org/roadshowtickets.
For more information, you may call toll-free 888-762-3749, or go to https://www.newmexicopbs.org/antiques-roadshow-santa-fe.
