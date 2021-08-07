Tickets are now available for the annual Santa Fe Wine Festival at El Rancho de las Golondrinas, 334 Los Pinos Road.
The two-day festival will include 13 wineries and five food vendors. Doors open at noon Saturday.
Tickets are $18 for nonmembers 21 and older. Advance reservations are required for all attendees, even members. To purchase a ticket, visit golondrinas.org or tickets.holdmyticket.com/tickets/376047.
