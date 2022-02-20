To much of the world, Tibetans’ yearning for greater autonomy from China’s iron-fisted rule might appear quelled, with once-defiant voices silenced, based on the lack of protests during the Beijing Olympic Games.
But leaders of the Tibetan community in Santa Fe say the spirit of resistance is as fierce as ever in a country whose history stretches back long before Chinese forces invaded in 1950 and imposed an authoritarian hold. Tibetans’ push to retain what’s left of their centuries-old culture, language and religious identity has grown quieter and involves more covert tactics than setting themselves on fire and clashing with soldiers on the streets.
“They’re not giving up,” said Penpa Teering, president of the Tibetan Association of Santa Fe. “We’re not giving up.”
Following the principle set out by the Dalai Lama, however, Tibetans no longer seek literal independence and a separate state from China. Instead, they are pushing for increased autonomy to speak their language, practice their religion, preserve their cultural heritage and travel freely, said Jamyang Thalai, the local association’s former president.
The Chinese government began clamping down after widespread protests and self-immolations preceded the 2008 summer Olympics in Beijing, marring what China had hoped would be a glistening, image-boosting spectacle on the world stage. Clashes between protesters and authorities escalated into deadly violence.
About five years ago, Thalai said, the government quit allowing Tibetans to study Buddhism in India under the system the Dalai Lama established.
Children attend classes that require them to read and speak in Chinese, Thalai said. They also are taught only about Chinese culture and are strongly discouraged from practicing Tibetan Buddhism, he added, calling it an effort to replace their Tibetan heritage with a Chinese identity.
“We want them to stop that repression and cultural genocide,” Thalai said.
The Tibetan Association of Santa Fe, established two decades years ago, provides culture and language classes and a place for prayer for the local refugee community of more than 150 people. About a dozen children and youth gathered Saturday at the group’s center on Hickox Street for a weekly class. They stood on prayer mats and chanted in unison with their teachers.
Tsering Phuntsog, a sophomore at the Academy for Technology and the Classics, has been a student at the center for 10 years. She was born in the U.S., but her parents were raised in Nepal and India.
“They didn’t have the chance to learn how to write in Tibetan, but they do know how to speak it fluently,” Phuntsog said.
Her older brother studied Mandarin and wanted to study abroad in China, she said, but the Tibetan community warned him the Chinese government would hassle him if he went. “There was this whole issue of him not be being able to go because he has a Tibetan name.”
Jam Yang Thayai, 51, who has taught at the center for 20 years, described the current political scene in Tibet as tense.
“A few years ago, lots of Tibetans crossed the Himalayan border and came to India to study Buddhism and culture and to see the Dalai Lama,” said Thayai, who was born in Bhutan. “But since a few years [ago], if they go to India, the [Chinese] authorities will give a hard time for the family members in Tibet.”
The Chinese government often restricts access to jobs and subsidies to family members of those who travel to India, he said.
Those who self-immolate also face the risk of family members suffering repercussions, Thalai said, leading to a nearly complete halt to the suicidal protests in the past two years. The Chinese government has brought in the military to patrol the streets, he said, and has boosted surveillance, even monitoring online and cellphone conversations.
As a result, Teering said, young people look for indirect ways to resist.
For instance, they’ll speak Tibetan when out of earshot of Chinese authorities and will do Tibetan dances at music events instead of Chinese dances.
“They’re working harder to preserve the culture,” Teering said.
Not only are they working for a freer Tibet, they also encourage Tibetan immigrants in the U.S. to keep speaking out, he said. “They’re telling us not to give up.”
Rather than rally in person during the coronavirus pandemic, Teering said, Tibetan refugee communities in New Mexico and nationwide turned to social media to express their desire for China to loosen its oppressive grip on Tibet.
The Santa Fe community plans to resume its annual tradition of holding a rally March 10, National Uprising Day, which commemorates Tibet’s 1959 armed revolt against China — leading to a severe backlash that drove the Dalai Lama into exile in India.
Demonstrations such as these give voice to Tibetans who are not allowed to speak out under the current Chinese regime, Teering said.
“There’s no room for protest,” he said, “even though [Tibetans] want to.”
Reporter Michael Tashji contributed to this story.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.