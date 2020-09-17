Novel coronavirus cases at Santa Fe Brewing and Tia Sophia’s reported Wednesday to the New Mexico Environment Department did not involve public spaces, the owners of each business said.
Santa Fe Brewing on Sunday initially reported an employee in the production facility where beer is canned testing positive for COVID-19, owner Brian Lock said.
“The employee was not in any of our public areas,” Lock said. “We shut down our production facility preemptively Monday and Tuesday and sanitized the building Wednesday per OSHA guidelines.”
Tia Sophia’s novel coronavirus case reported a novel coronavirus case Wednesday. Owner Nick Maryol said the employee had not been at the restaurant since April, a fact confirmed by a spokeswoman for the state Environment Department.
A coronavirus case reported Sept. 10 at YouthWorks actually occurred in July, Executive Director Melynn Schuyler said.
Egis Complete Care, a senior home care facility, reported a case Sept. 11 but said the individual was a contract worker who is on-site by appointment only about three hours a day, three days a week. None of the contract worker's clients have tested positive for COVID-19, Egis owner Kevin Koval said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.