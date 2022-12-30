Aleah Montoya holds up a sign stating “We will not go back” and shouts with the large crowd of abortion rights supporters who gathered for a rally at Tiguex Park in Albuquerque in June following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Jack Vigil, fire chief for the last 23 years with the CHET Volunteer Fire Department, stands in May near a creek that runs by the fire station. The small creek has helped supply water to fight fires for their team and the many hotshot teams that came to fill up their trucks as the creek fed a drop tank holding up to 2,000 gallons of water for trucks.
Nicolas Tafoya takes a moment to rest beside two crucifixes after reaching the Santuario de Chimayó minutes before midnight on Holy Thursday. Tafoya completed the pilgrimage after walking nearly 30 miles from Llano, a tradition he has maintained for 16 years.
Wasose Garcia, 6, of South Dakota has his regalia straighted by his father before taking the floor for the Grand Entry at Tingley Coliseum in April as the Gathering of Nations returned after being canceled the previous two years.
Max Pacheco, a firefighter with CHET Volunteer Fire Department, crosses a stream near an area devastated by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. As a child, Pacheco played in the pools of this stream, and today Pacheco's two children have joined ranks to fight fire in the community he was raised in.
