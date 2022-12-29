Firefighters clear brush and debris away from cabins along N.M. 518 near the Taos County line May 13 while fire rages over a nearby ridge. Firefighters from all over the country converged on Northern New Mexico to battle the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire while it continued to grow north of Mora into Taos County.
Former Santa Clara Apartment residents Maria Trujillo, left, Loriann Rendon and Juan Rodriguez comfort one another while visiting Dec. 2 outside the Roadway Inn in Española. Tenants were kicked out of Santa Clara shortly before Thanksgiving, leaving dozens scrambling to find housing after their building was condemned.
About 50 people splash into the cold water Jan. 1 during the annual Polar Bear Plunge at Storrie Lake in Las Vegas, N.M. Participants braved the 23-degree temperature to take the New Year's Day plunge, which resumed after a one-year hiatus during the pandemic.
Ted Bolleter, former fire marshal and retired Santa Fe assistant fire chief, visits with his grandchildren April 8 at a friend's house after a fire destroyed his home and left him with severe burns over 9 percent of his body.
Santa Fe residents Elian Acosta, left, and Alexis Tapia practice tricking skills March 3 on Magers Field as they prepare for a Trick Different competition in Denver. Tapia described tricking as a cross between gymnastics and parkour in which participants try to land a series of wild gymnastic moves in a sequence.
Ash Dayton, 9, plays on a couch in their fourplex while his mother, Tara Dayton, gets him ready for his weekend basketball game Feb. 12. Dayton, a single mom, has been fixing her small condo with a new kitchen and bathroom in hopes of selling it to get a bigger place. The constant housing shortage in Santa Fe has hit many middle-income renters and homeowners hard.
Firefighters clear brush and debris away from cabins along N.M. 518 near the Taos County line May 13 while fire rages over a nearby ridge. Firefighters from all over the country converged on Northern New Mexico to battle the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire while it continued to grow north of Mora into Taos County.
Former Santa Clara Apartment residents Maria Trujillo, left, Loriann Rendon and Juan Rodriguez comfort one another while visiting Dec. 2 outside the Roadway Inn in Española. Tenants were kicked out of Santa Clara shortly before Thanksgiving, leaving dozens scrambling to find housing after their building was condemned.
About 50 people splash into the cold water Jan. 1 during the annual Polar Bear Plunge at Storrie Lake in Las Vegas, N.M. Participants braved the 23-degree temperature to take the New Year's Day plunge, which resumed after a one-year hiatus during the pandemic.
Ted Bolleter, former fire marshal and retired Santa Fe assistant fire chief, visits with his grandchildren April 8 at a friend's house after a fire destroyed his home and left him with severe burns over 9 percent of his body.
Santa Fe residents Elian Acosta, left, and Alexis Tapia practice tricking skills March 3 on Magers Field as they prepare for a Trick Different competition in Denver. Tapia described tricking as a cross between gymnastics and parkour in which participants try to land a series of wild gymnastic moves in a sequence.
Ash Dayton, 9, plays on a couch in their fourplex while his mother, Tara Dayton, gets him ready for his weekend basketball game Feb. 12. Dayton, a single mom, has been fixing her small condo with a new kitchen and bathroom in hopes of selling it to get a bigger place. The constant housing shortage in Santa Fe has hit many middle-income renters and homeowners hard.