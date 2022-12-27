Sgt. Jamie Gutierrez hugs his wife, Michelle, after embracing his two daughters, Valerie, left, and Angelica, right, Nov. 15 after returning home from a nine-month deployment. Soldiers of the New Mexico Army National Guard’s 3631st Signal Company were deployed to the Central Command Area of Responsibility in support of Operation Spartan Shield in southwest Asia.
LEFT: Andrew Brunner in his Recycle-Tron outfit is surrounded by, from right, Ializaye Rodriguez, Mia Archuleta, Rhaelyn Catanach and Andrea Alcorta while running in circles in the dressing room Nov. 11 at the Recycle Santa Fe Art Festival fashion show at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center. BELOW LEFT: Amaya Pearls, 4, walks up to the newly lit Christmas tree Nov. 28 outside of the state Capitol and smiles as her mother prepares to take her picture. BELOW RIGHT: Fia Jones McCoy practices a new twirling move Aug. 4 during hoop dancing practice in Pojoaque in preparation for the Nakotah Memorial Youth Hoop Dance Competition.
LEFT: Dozens of children attempt to collect beach balls after they were released en masse at the 98th Burning of Zozobra at Fort Marcy Park. BELOW: Fred Perez labors to pull a rope that will guide an air balloon Sept. 30 as it slowly drops to the ground while deflating after a Santa Fe balloons ride.
Sgt. Jamie Gutierrez hugs his wife, Michelle, after embracing his two daughters, Valerie, left, and Angelica, right, Nov. 15 after returning home from a nine-month deployment. Soldiers of the New Mexico Army National Guard’s 3631st Signal Company were deployed to the Central Command Area of Responsibility in support of Operation Spartan Shield in southwest Asia.
LEFT: Andrew Brunner in his Recycle-Tron outfit is surrounded by, from right, Ializaye Rodriguez, Mia Archuleta, Rhaelyn Catanach and Andrea Alcorta while running in circles in the dressing room Nov. 11 at the Recycle Santa Fe Art Festival fashion show at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center. BELOW LEFT: Amaya Pearls, 4, walks up to the newly lit Christmas tree Nov. 28 outside of the state Capitol and smiles as her mother prepares to take her picture. BELOW RIGHT: Fia Jones McCoy practices a new twirling move Aug. 4 during hoop dancing practice in Pojoaque in preparation for the Nakotah Memorial Youth Hoop Dance Competition.
LEFT: Dozens of children attempt to collect beach balls after they were released en masse at the 98th Burning of Zozobra at Fort Marcy Park. BELOW: Fred Perez labors to pull a rope that will guide an air balloon Sept. 30 as it slowly drops to the ground while deflating after a Santa Fe balloons ride.