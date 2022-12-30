 Skip to main content
Through the lens 2022: Gabriela Campos

New Mexican photographer Gabriela Campos shares her favorite images of 2022.

123122_GC_POY01.jpg

LEFT: Oscar Garcia Aldana, with Mariachi Chavez from Stockton, Calif., practices the guitarrón alongside group members while waiting for their turn to perform in July at Civic Plaza.
123122_GC_POY02.jpg

Aleah Montoya holds up a sign stating “We will not go back” and shouts with the large crowd of abortion rights supporters who gathered for a rally at Tiguex Park in Albuquerque in June following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
123122_GC_POY03.jpg

ABOVE: The Taos Tigers Varsity Cheerleading team reacts in March after the announcement they won 1st place in 4A at the State Cheer Championship at The Pit. RIGHT: Jack Vigil, fire chief for the last 23 years with the CHET Volunteer Fire Department, stands in May near a creek that runs by the fire station. The small creek has helped supply water to fight fires for their team and the many hotshot teams that came to fill up their trucks as the creek fed a drop tank holding up to 2,000 gallons of water for trucks.
123122_GC_POY04.jpg

123122_GC_POY05.jpg

ABOVE: Amanita Thorp Berto’s daughter, Miracle, cools down in a tub of water in August while helping her mother look after their herd of goats and sheep in La Cienega. LEFT: Wasose Garcia, 6, of South Dakota has his regalia straighted by his father before taking the floor for the Grand Entry at Tingley Coliseum in April as the Gathering of Nations returned after being canceled the previous two years.
123122_GC_POY06.jpg
Nicolas Tafoya takes a moment to rest beside two crucifixes after reaching the Santuario de Chimayó minutes before midnight on Holy Thursday. Tafoya completed the pilgrimage after walking nearly 30 miles from Llano, a tradition he has maintained for 16 years.
123122_GC_POY07.jpg

123122_GC_POY08-FORONLINEONly.jpg

Max Pacheco, a firefighter with CHET Volunteer Fire Department, crosses a stream near an area devastated by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. As a child, Pacheco played in the pools of this stream, and today Pacheco's two children have joined ranks to fight fire in the community he was raised in.

An error occurred