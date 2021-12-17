Ali Marin was a high school freshman when she stumbled into Warehouse 21 for the first time. The arts and culture center near the Railyard in downtown Santa Fe had a state-of-the-art recording studio, and she said she knew she would spend her teenage years training there.
“It was the safest place that any weird kid could have hoped for,” said Marin, now 22.
She and hundreds of other young artists have honed their skills in music, visual arts, fashion design, performing arts and entrepreneurship over the last 25 years in the city’s oldest and ever-evolving youth center.
Warehouse 21 kicked off its 25-year anniversary with a weeklong celebration Dec. 10 at the Annex Gallery on the midtown campus.
The event was something of a retrospective and included two exhibitions of photographs and memorabilia from the Santa Fe youth scene in the 1990s to 2000s.
Ana Gallegos y Reinhardt, who served as the nonprofit group’s executive director for more than two decades, said the center has been instrumental in building the creative economy in Santa Fe and beyond.
“I see recording artists that are professionals now, musicians that are well-known and touring all over the world, photographers with their own studios,” Reinhardt said. “It just goes on and on.”
But there have been plenty of changes over those 25 years, and Warehouse 21 continues to evolve — partly out of necessity, and partly because the world continues to change.
Still, the memories are good.
For her part, Marin took audio engineering classes at the center and hosted a radio show. The experience opened doors for her, she said, and she landed a job as a loader for Santa Fe Audio Visual. “I was able to network before I knew what that word meant,” she said.
Warehouse 21 is an offshoot of the Center for Contemporary Arts teen project, which was founded in 1990 by Bob Gaylor, along with Bob Eggers and Chrissie Orr, to meet the needs of teens with nowhere to go and nothing to do. The buildings changed every few years, but the mission to train teenage artists remained.
In 1996, the new name was adopted to reflect the group’s new home in a former warehouse in the Railyard, which was eventually torn down to make way for the area’s revitalization.
A new $2.5 million, two-story building on Paseo de Peralta, near the site of the old center, would become the new Warehouse in 2008. Developed in partnership with the city, it served the next generation of up-and-coming artists for more than 10 years.
But the group suffered from budget shortfalls in 2016-17, and Reinhardt stepped down as its director. The center went through a number of new boards of directors and toyed with new programming, new audiences and even a new name.
In 2019, the city decided to put the building up for sale, and the group was forced to move out. No longer tied to a permanent physical address, it worked out of schools and artist’s studios around Santa Fe.
The two venues in the Railyard had concert halls, and Reinhardt said Warehouse 21 shows were well-attended.
“Metal, punk, pop, rock, jazz. You name it,” she said.
Jacy Oliver, a Santa Fe native, began playing guitar at Warehouse 21 in 2003 while in high school and aspired to play on stage. He practiced and formed a metal band and played in his first show the next year.
“That really set the groundwork for us to start our musical lives,” said Oliver, 34, who performed more than 100 shows between both Warehouse venues.
Oliver was a lead sound engineer for Warehouse 21, and he designed and installed the concert sound system. He also was responsible for training and certifying new audio technicians for the center’s shows.
Today, Oliver owns and operates Potion Productions, which specializes in audio engineering, video production and commercial photography.
His band has toured the country six times, he said, “but we always ended our tours with shows at Warehouse 21.”
Reinhardt said Warehouse 21 moved its art, dance, poetry and graffiti workshops online during the pandemic.
“Everyone was used to Warehouse [21] having a building where they could come to,” she said. “But now, it’s cyberspace programming, and going to them instead.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.