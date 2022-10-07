Three Taos-area teenagers are charged with first-degree murder in a shooting early Wednesday that killed a 52-year-old woman and wounded her 19-year-old son during what police suspect was a plan to burglarize the family's home in Taos. 

Javier Romero, 16; Elijah Hamilton, 14; and Rickey Fresquez, 14, also are charged with aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, New Mexico State Police said in a news release issued Friday.

State police Lt. Mark Soriano said the agency's Investigations Bureau did not provide any motive for the shooting. Arrest warrant affidavits for the teens may not be public record due to their ages, he added.

Popular in the Community