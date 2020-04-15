Current and former employees of the District Attorney's Office in Santa Fe have filed a federal lawsuit against District Attorney Marco Serna, accusing him of wage theft.
Anai Reyes, Elisha Evridge and Connie Warren allege in their complaint, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court, that Serna violated state and federal wage laws by not paying them overtime rates for extra hours they worked as victims advocates.
The women said they each earned between $19 and $21 per hour and regularly worked one to three hours more than 40 hours each week but were compensated at regular pay for that time rather than the overtime rate of time and a half.
"When plaintiffs complained of these illegal pay practices," the complaint says, "those practices were not corrected, and instead, Plaintiffs were retaliated against in the form of hostile treatment by managers, belittling language from managers, denial of workplace benefits, and threats of discipline."
District Attorney's Office spokesman Henry Varela said in an email Tuesday he could not comment on the allegations.
"We have not been served with the civil complaint, and the DA’s office will not issue a comment until we have been officially served and have had an opportunity to review the allegations with counsel retained to represent the DA’s office," Varela said.
The First Judicial District Attorney's Office and the New Mexico Administrative Office of the District Attorneys are named as defendants in the complaint, which alleges violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act, breach of contract, conversion and unjust enrichment.
Henry Valdez, director of the Administrative Office of the District Attorneys, also declined to comment and the said the agency had not yet received the complaint.
The employees were hired at different times — Warren in 2012, Evridge in 2014 and Reyes in 2018, according to the complaint — and James Montalbano, an attorney for Youtz and Valdez P.C., the law firm that represents the women, said they all worked under Serna.
Varela said in an email that Reyes still works at the District Attorney's Office. Warren retired in August 2018 and Evridge resigned in November 2019.
Montalbano said the firm does not know yet whether any of the women also have claims against prior administrations, but he said the firm could file an amended complaint if it discovers new information.
The women are seeking an unspecified amount of back pay, as well as compensatory and punitive damages. They say in their lawsuit that none of their individual claims exceeds $75,000.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.