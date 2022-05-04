All of a sudden, May is dining guide season in Santa Fe.
The city’s Tourism Santa Fe office is launching a new print and online dining guide, Tate Publishing is resurrecting Dine+Unwind online and the Santa Fe Foodies website will get an upgrade.
All will follow the Santa Fe Reporter’s first print restaurant directory in two years. It was published in early April.
The city dining guide is expected to come out in late May or early June as a print publication and also online at santafe.org/dine, said Randy Randall, executive director at Tourism Santa Fe.
The guide will showcase menus from 55 Santa Fe restaurants.
“It’s really a menu guide,” Randall said. “I was up in the [Vail, Colo.], area last fall and got one of their dining guides. I said ‘Santa Fe ought to have one of these.’ ”
The 72-page guide will have a first press run of 75,000 copies. The cost to produce the guide was about $54,000, Randall said.
He said the guide has seven advertisers, and restaurants are paying $500 for a one-page menu and $900 for a two-page spread.
“We’re keeping the ads to a minimum just to pay for the printing,” Randall said.
Tate Publishing had two print editions of the Dine+Unwind restaurant guide and an online guide before the coronavirus pandemic, but, for now, company President Dana Tate is just reviving the dineunwind.com website she had taken down in 2021.
“I am launching in the next two weeks,” Tate said. “I can’t sell any more ads until I get it online. I have enough to get started. I have to get it up and running. People are asking me constantly ‘When is it coming? When is it
coming?’ ”
Dine+Unwind is a mix of restaurant menus and listings by cuisines and food related specialities.
“They are apparently copying what I’m doing, it seems,” Tate said of the city dining guide. “I’m just going to go forward and get it online.”
Musician, web designer, foodie, artist and, briefly, Cuba Fe restaurant owner Robert McCormick launched the Santa Fe Foodies Facebook page in 2017 and seven months ago added the santafefoodies.com website.
“It’s been exponentially growing,” McCormick said about the Facebook page, which he says has nearly 10,000 members. “During the pandemic, at some point people started becoming much more vocal on Facebook and expressing opinions more.”
The website grew out of the Facebook page as answers to repeated questions such as, “Where is the best breakfast?”, “Who has outdoor dining?” and, “What’s the best Italian restaurant?”
The heart of the website is Where the Locals Eat, a listing of 160 restaurants in numerous categories, and, recently, Facebook participants started writing restaurant reviews for the website. He said an upgraded website will be unveiled this month.
“The restaurants are curated from discussions on Facebook,” McCormick said.
“I’m getting all the information from the group. I get the restaurants that people are genuinely interested in.”
McCormick said he doesn’t mind the city dining guide.
“I think it’s fine,” he said. “It’s a foodie town.”