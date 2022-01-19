As the city of Santa Fe continues to wrangle with another tardy annual audit, city councilors and other officials on Wednesday touted a decision to hire a company owned by the most recent Audit Committee chairwoman, who they say has the expertise and experience to guide the auditing process.
The city on Tuesday announced a six-month contract with Piñon Ventures to provide “technical, business and project management expertise to manage and coordinate the daily FY21 audit preparation process and the FY22 close process,” according to a copy of the contract.
Piñon Ventures is owned by Stephanie Woodruff, who served as the city’s Audit Committee chairwoman for three years before her term ended in December; she will now serve as “audit coordinator.”
Her company, of which she is the sole consultant, will be paid about $65,000 — $60,000 for the work and $5,000 to cover gross receipts tax obligations — and already has begun to work with city staff.
Woodruff will be responsible for reviewing all city departments and drafting a report on audit process recommendations.
Woodruff wrote in an email she was the “right solution” because of her decades of work and familiarity with the city.
“My dedication over the last three years as an unpaid volunteer uniquely positions me to understand the challenges the City is facing and allows me to hit the ground running,” she wrote.
Several city councilors agreed.
Councilor Jamie Cassutt, a member of the Finance Committee, said Woodruff’s previous post gives her an inside track on long-simmering needs.
“She doesn’t have to get caught up,” Cassutt said. “She doesn’t have to get up to speed and can really take it to this next level in this position.”
Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth, chairwoman of the Finance Committee, said Woodruff’s skill set could better be used in a more full-time role.
“From where I sit, she has the knowledge of the city and the experience in the financial sector to help us in a role more than as a volunteer on the Audit Committee,” Romero-Wirth said. “There may have been things she saw [as the committee’s chairwoman] she couldn’t do anything about, and now she will be on the inside and able to help make recommendations about how we correct whatever is making roadblocks to timely audits.”
Romero-Wirth added: “I am hopeful that she will get us back on track. Her experience is extensive and it is wonderful that we have people with this kind of experience in our community.”
The city said last month it would not hit a Dec. 15 deadline to submit its state-mandated audit for fiscal year 2021. The audit is now scheduled to be submitted to the State Auditor’s Office eight months late.
It is the city’s third consecutive late audit and the fourth in five years that was submitted past the state’s deadline.
The purpose of the five-person volunteer Audit Committee — which now has just three members, according to the city’s website — is to serve as independent adviser, reviewing internal and external audits and assessing and investigating finances and financial systems.
In response to a question about accounting deficiencies identified during her tenure as chairwoman, Woodruff wrote in an email her work with the committee was “very limited” compared to her new role as a “full-fledged” part of the internal audit process, which is now being handled by the firm REDW.
Officials have cited a combination of the coronavirus pandemic, a 40 percent vacancy rate in the Finance Department, a 20 percent vacancy rate across all city departments and long-standing issues outlined in a scathing 2017 review known as the McHard Report as the main reasons behind the continued delays.
Woodruff has worked in the financial sector for 35 years, including stints with Deloitte LLP and Cargill Inc., where she managed internal audits. She also was a founding member and vice chairwoman of the Minneapolis Audit Committee from 2009-13.
Councilor Chris Rivera said he understands if the Piñon Ventures contract raises eyebrows.
During a Finance Committee meeting Tuesday, Rivera said concerns about any possible conflicts of interest due to Woodruff’s previous role largely have been quelled.
“Staff evaluated this contract,” Rivera said. “We do not get involved with personnel matters. We have to trust that staff does that due diligence, but the optics of it are a bit difficult.”
City spokesman Dave Herndon wrote in an email Woodruff was selected because of her qualifications and her financial quote to do the job, which fit the city’s budget.
A request for proposals was not issued because the work does not exceed $60,000, Herndon said. He added, there is a $5,000 allowance to cover gross receipt taxes.
Finance Director Mary McCoy said she sent the scope of work to six companies that previously have worked with the city and asked for quotes. Greene Forensic Accounting Solutions said it would do the work for $194,000, with a potential start date in April. Invictus Consulting replied via email it was unable to comply with the request for a quote, according to contract attachments provided by the city.
“Stephanie Woodruff is uniquely qualified to serve in this role and the City is fortunate that she’s available and eager for this project,” McCoy said in a statement.
Newly hired City Manager John Blair also said the city was lucky to have Woodruff as its audit coordinator. He was not interested in belaboring the tardiness of audits and was instead using his first few days in the position to start improving processes that led to the delays, he said.
“We know it was late,” Blair said. “We know it should have been in on time, and we should devote all our time and effort to getting it done.”
The city initially said it intended to submit its financial statements to the State Auditor’s Office by June 30, but State Auditor Brian Colón requested a revised timeline.
Blair said the city has been in contact with the office about an updated timeline. But during the Finance Committee meeting Tuesday, he told councilors he was unwilling to “pull any dates out of thin air.”
Mayor Alan Webber sent a letter Tuesday to Colón’s office informing him of some of the planned steps to “fast track” completion of the audit for fiscal year 2021 and a streamlined process for fiscal year 2022, including the hiring of an audit coordinator.
The city also announced Tuesday former Northern New Mexico College Vice President Ricky Bejarano started working as the chief accounting officer earlier this month. Bejarano has a background in financial and state auditing.
“We are really dialing in again,” Romero-Wirth said. “We got distracted because of the pandemic and had to focus energies elsewhere, but now we have the capacity to really dial in on some of these problems.”
