New Mexico has a well-deserved reputation as a state plagued by drunken drivers and the human suffering they cause.
Even so, it can be easy enough for first offenders to negate convictions for drunken driving. Three recent cases involving public officials all followed the same script toward leniency.
Then-state Rep. Georgene Louis, D-Albuquerque, pleaded no contest to drunken driving. She initially was charged with the more serious crime of aggravated drunken driving after registering a blood-alcohol content of 0.17%. That is more than twice the limit for a motorist to be considered intoxicated.
Prosecutors also dropped a charge that Louis was speeding 17 mph above the limit in the February 2022 incident on St. Francis Drive in Santa Fe.
They dismissed the drunken-driving case altogether after she completed 364 days of probation. Her obligations included 24 hours of community service.
Matt Baca, who was chief counsel and spokesman for the state Attorney General’s Office, received the same deal. He initially was charged with aggravated drunken driving after crashing his car into a parked vehicle in October 2021 in Santa Fe. Police officers said Baca smelled of alcoholic beverages. He refused to take a breath-alcohol test.
Dev Atma Khalsa, who was a newly elected Magistrate Court judge in Santa Fe, rolled his vehicle in February at Interstate 25 and St. Francis Drive. Khalsa smelled like a man who’d been drinking, police said.
The judge refused a blood-alcohol test, elevating the charge against him to aggravated drunken driving.
Khalsa this week pleaded no contest to a lesser drunken-driving charge. Like Baca and Louis before him, he will be on probation for 364 days. If Khalsa completes probation without a hitch, he also will be able to get his drunken-driving case dismissed.
All three defendants were prosecuted by the Santa Fe city attorney’s staff. The deals they struck in Municipal Court enable each side to claim victory.
Prosecutors count the cases as convictions because Khalsa, Baca and Louis pleaded no contest. But Louis and Baca can now say they were not convicted, as the cases against them were dismissed.
Deferred sentences resulting in dismissals have a particular benefit for defendants.
“It helps if you’re applying for a job. Employers sometimes check for criminal convictions,” said John Day, a defense attorney in Santa Fe.
Not every drunken-driving defendant who pleads guilty or no contest will fare as well as Khalsa, Louis and Baca.
State law makes it impossible for defendants who are convicted at trial to negate that record. The same stricture can apply to defendants who negotiate a less-favorable plea bargain than the three public officials received.
State legislators, including Louis, in 2019 approved a bill allowing expungement of certain criminal records. That law prohibits expungement for “an offense involving driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs.”
Yet the assembly line system of prosecutions with deferred sentences enables drunken drivers such as Baca and Louis to say they were not convicted. Their charges were dismissed.
There’s another irony in New Mexico. Many legislators who were outspoken against drunken driving later were convicted of that very crime.
Then-Rep. Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, in 1998 was passionate about closing the 234 drive-up windows at liquor stores. Stewart the following year pleaded guilty to drunken driving in Santa Fe.
Her crime occurred at a time when a politician could still survive a conviction. Stewart’s legislative career continued uninterrupted. She is now a state senator and president pro tem of the chamber.
Luckier still was longtime state Sen. Phil Griego, D-San Jose. Voters kept electing him after he twice was convicted of drunken driving in a 14-month span in 2000 and 2001.
Griego finally resigned from the Senate in 2015 under threat of expulsion for a dirty real estate deal involving a state building. He later served time in prison in that case.
Public tolerance for politicians who drove while intoxicated lessened after Griego’s two convictions.
Then-state Rep. Joe Thompson, R-Albuquerque, in 2004 attended a bill-signing event to mark harsher penalties for certain drunken-driving offenses. Police arrested Thompson for drunken driving less than 24 hours later. He pleaded guilty and did not seek reelection.
Law-and-order Republican Rep. Monica Youngblood of Albuquerque favored reinstating the death penalty in New Mexico and longer sentences for other crimes. Then Albuquerque police arrested Youngblood on suspicion of drunken driving in 2018.
She didn’t credit them for enforcing the law, or treating her no better or worse than other suspects. Youngblood accused beat cops of racism.
A judge convicted Youngblood, and she lost a bid for reelection five weeks later.
Then-Sen. Richard Martinez, D-Ojo Caliente, chaired the Judiciary Committee, which handled all legislation pertaining to drunken driving.
Martinez in 2019 rammed his car into a Jeep stopped at a red light in Española, seriously injuring two innocent people in the other vehicle. He gave police conflicting accounts of how much alcohol he drank that night, but the stench was better evidence.
Martinez sought a jury trial, figuring he had enough support in Rio Arriba County to at least get a hung jury. He instead received a bench trial in Santa Fe. The judge convicted Martinez and sentenced him to all of five days in jail for reckless and drunken driving.
Like Youngblood, Martinez received his real punishment from voters. A 20-year senator, Martinez was ousted in the 2020 Democratic primary election.
Baca fared better after resigning from the Attorney General’s Office. His old boss, former Attorney General Hector Balderas, became president of Northern New Mexico College. Balderas hired Baca as the school’s general counsel.
Louis did not run for reelection after her no-contest plea last year.
Khalsa resigned from his judgeship even before he reached his plea bargain with prosecutors. He wanted to avoid the possibility of professional punishment from the state Supreme Court.
Recent history tells us the public’s tolerance for drunken drivers has dried up. Those who make and enforce laws are a different story.