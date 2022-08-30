A state task force charged with finding ways to address a decline in mental health among public school students heard from teachers and administrators Monday about efforts at three districts to tackle the problem with new “wellness spaces.”
The Las Cruces, Alamogordo and Taos school districts are creating comfortable spaces for students and staff to relax, relieve stress and curb burnout.
The task force, created by the Legislature in 2021, is gathering data from around the nation on wellness spaces to determine their effectiveness and aims to submit recommendations to the Legislature on Nov. 1 on whether a pilot project in public schools would be beneficial.
Rep. Pamelya Herndon, D-Albuquerque, who introduced a House memorial creating the task force, told the group during a meeting at the state Capitol adolescents were struggling with mental health before the coronavirus pandemic, a problem that worsened in the last couple of years.
“The pandemic, of course, often had a widespread and often devastating effect on our students, both at school and at home, and impacted not just their studies, but their mental health and their well-being,” Herndon said. “Many of our youth … lost family members or were affected by illness and economic hardships in their households.”
Herndon cited a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study that found 50 percent of students in the U.S. experienced persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness during the pandemic, and 25 percent of those students said they had seriously considered suicide.
In 2019, the CDC found feelings of sadness and hopelessness in students had jumped 40 percent from 2009, according to a report. The report said 1 in 6 children made a suicide plan, a 44 percent increase from a decade earlier.
So far, about 10 New Mexico schools are on a list to participate in a pilot program on wellness centers. Some schools already are prioritizing mental health as part of their district’s pandemic recovery. At Las Cruces Public Schools, the second-largest district in New Mexico, 21 percent of schools have created wellness spaces in classrooms and another 28 percent are developing them, said Soña Alaniz Saiz, the district’s coordinator of mental health and academic counseling.
Saiz said the district had an unexpected excess of Title IV funds — federal money that can be used to boost student support — and used it to buy items like beanbag chairs, coloring books and exercise bands to create “starter kits” for wellness rooms in schools that didn’t have them.
Schools are using the rooms for both prevention and intervention, she said, meaning some students are referred to wellness spaces to work with the counselors and teachers who staff them. Many of the spaces also evolved into gathering places where students feel they can be themselves, Saiz said.
Refugee students use the spaces for prayer during school, she added, which brings “a sense of welcome and belonging.”
Students at Taos High School made a video pitch for the principal detailing what a mental wellness room could look like, said Emy Martínez-DeHerrera, the school’s dean of instruction.
Taos High has worked with the local LOR Foundation to create a staff wellness room and then received a grant for the student spaces.
The school didn’t have enough staff to create a separate room, but students suggested smaller spaces around the campus to accomplish the same goals.
Students brought in motivational posters, put couches and tables around the school and put beanbag chairs in the library. They also offer bike rentals for students who don’t have access to one.
Additional supplies like a microwave for student use, plants and seating in hallways have led to students moving around the school more during breaks.
Martínez-DeHerrera said students told her they feel like the spaces are truly for them and have actively maintained the spaces. “There’s a lot of ownership there and a lot of agency in regards to what they’re willing to do,” she said.
Lisa Patch, director of health services at Alamogordo Public Schools, said the district is working to develop a centrally located wellness space for teachers.
The pandemic and school safety issues contributed to teacher burnout nationwide, she said, citing a recent Gallup poll that found 44 percent of K-12 teachers surveyed said they were “always” or “very often” burned out. One in 4 teachers reported experiencing depression at the beginning of 2021, while administrators said they were struggling with ways to support their staff.
The district’s teacher wellness center would include coffee and water stations, massage chairs, a book club in which participants would read books about how to support their own mental well-being, on-site mental health care and a relaxation room or a calming space where teachers can stretch out, do light exercise and monitor their blood pressure.
The district also is working to connect teachers with health care providers.
“This really is changing the culture of our schools,” Patch said. “… I feel like if teachers are not healthy in that way, they’re not going to recognize the students’ needs until they’ve addressed their own.”