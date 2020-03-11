Three New Mexicans have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a public health emergency Wednesday in a news conference.
According to the state Department of Health two of the cases are a Socorro County husband and wife in their 60s. They had recently traveled to Egypt. The third case is a woman in her 70s from Bernalillo County who recently had traveled to the New York City area.
The affected people are at home in isolation, according to a news release.
In a news conference, she said out-of-state travel has been banned for state employees, and also declared all non-essential state employees should "telework" from home.
She said large gatherings, such as the Gathering of Nations event in Albuquerque, are postponed.
“No one in the state should be panicked," she said at the news conference, but discouraged attendance at large public gatherings.
New Mexico was among a handful states that had not announced a positive test for coronavirus.
"We have been preparing for this for a very long time," said state epidemiologist Matthew Smeltzer, who said the positive tests had been sent to the Centers for Disease Control.
He also said officials would track whom those patients had come in contact.
"From that investigation we will identify those contacts, he said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Hope and prayers for those with the virus and any who may be infected. Please remember to use caution and consider those who don't have the luxury of staying home. Shelters will be happy to accept donations of hand sanitizer and bleach right about now.
