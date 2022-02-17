Three billboards that are set to greet drivers for the next 12 weeks in well-traveled areas of Albuquerque say "Gun crime equals federal time. No parole."
The billboards show a pair of hands in cuffs and list the FBI's toll-free tip line: 800-CALL-FBI. The campaign is an effort among the Albuquerque FBI division and various partners, according to a news release.
“Gun violence is fueling the violent crime in our city, including 82% of the homicides in 2021 that were committed with firearms,” Albuquerque police Chief Harold Medina said in the news release. “Strong federal laws have helped us keep offenders off the streets.”
The news release says many crimes involving police arrests can become federal cases, including felon in possession of firearms or ammunition; drug trafficking; robbery or extortion that affects interstate commerce; and carjacking.
Federal convictions usually carry tougher penalties, the release states.
