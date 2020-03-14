The Governor's Office announced Saturday that three more people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 13 in New Mexico.
A man and woman in their 60s tested positive in Sandoval County. The third case is a Bernalillo County woman in her 50s. No information was given on where they contracted the virus.
Of the 13 people who have tested positive, three live in Santa Fe County. In all, 495 tests have been completed, according to data from the New Mexico Department of Health.
To help prevent the virus from spreading, the state Health Department on Saturday ordered nursing homes to limit visitation. Residents will be allowed to visit a nursing facility only if their loved one is receiving end-of-life care.
Visitors who are allowed into a nursing home will wash their hands with soap or sanitizer and have their temperature taken. They also will be escorted by facility staff during their visit, according to a news release from the Health Department.
Anyone with a temperature above 100 degrees or showing signs of a respiratory infection will not be allowed to enter a nursing home.
By Monday, the state Aging and Long-Term Services Department will have 350 tablets and nine cameras that families can use for electronic visits, the news release states. To request a camera or tablet, call 866-451-2901.
Meanwhile, the Pueblo of Pojoaque announced Saturday that it will voluntarily close its three casinos beginning at 4 a.m. Monday. The closure is expected to last two weeks.
Employees at Buffalo Thunder, Cities of Gold and Jake’s casinos will be paid during the closure, according to a news release from the pueblo.
The three hotels on the pueblo — the Hilton at Buffalo Thunder, Homewood Suites and Cities of Gold Hotel — will remain open as well as other businesses and social service programs operated by the pueblo.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.