Santa Fe police arrested three men and were searching for a fourth suspect Friday in connection with a suspected gang rape.
Police said a woman was leaving a nightclub early June 13 when she was forced into a car in the 2800 block of Cerrillos Road and raped by four men as they drove around the city.
Owin Erlandi Lemus Cardona, 23; Oscar Rene Juarez-Lopez, 43; and Edin Eduardo Climaco Veliz, 31, were each charged with kidnapping, second-degree criminal sexual penetration and conspiracy, according to a news release from Santa Fe police. A fourth suspect, 18-year-old Josue Donaldo Leon Cartagena, was still at large.
The woman told police she was abducted while walking home and was about a mile from her apartment when the attack began, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
Police urge anyone with information about the incident to call Detective Ian Freeman at 505-955-5418.
