Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed three people to serve on the state's newly formed Civil Rights Commission.
Her appointees include Chief Judge Stan Whitaker of the Second Judicial District; Victor J. Rodriguez, former police chief of Belen; and retired state Supreme Court Justice Richard Bosson, the Governor's Office announced Friday.
The nine-member commission will examine violations of state constitutional rights and review the use of "qualified immunity," a legal doctrine that can shield law enforcement officers from being held personally liable for actions that violate a person's constitutional rights.
State lawmakers created the commission during a special session in June, a move fueled largely by protests over police brutality following George Floyd's death while in custody in Minneapolis.
The Legislative Council will appoint six members of the new panel. No more than five people on the commission can represent the same political party, and at least one member will need to have law enforcement experience.
The commission will submit a report of its findings to the Legislature by Nov. 15.
