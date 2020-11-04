A Santa Fe man is facing several charges in a suspected DWI crash Tuesday night on Cerrillos Road that seriously injured three people, including a child.
Santa Fe police said in a news release Wednesday that Santiago Sanchez, 20, was driving northbound on Cerrillos Road at a high rate of speed when he collided with a vehicle making a left-hand turn onto Third Street.
A man, woman and 4-year-old child in the vehicle were taken to a local hospital for treatment, and the child was later airlifted to a hospital in Albuquerque, police said.
According to police, the 29-year-old woman and child remain in critical condition, and the man, 35, is in stable condition.
Lt. Thomas Grundler said in an email Wednesday that Sanchez, who is suspected of being intoxicated at the time of the crash, had minor injuries.
Grundler said the crash forced officers to close the northbound lanes of Cerrillos Road from Fourth to Second streets for three hours.
Sanchez was booked into the Santa Fe County jail Wednesday morning.
He is facing two counts of great bodily harm by vehicle in a crash related to DWI, leaving the scene of a crash causing great bodily harm, failure to render aid, failure to give notice of an accident and resisting arrest.
