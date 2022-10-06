Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti crows about his endorsements from other politicians, even though these testimonials are usually meaningless.
But there are exceptions. Ronchetti's support from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has proven to be downright embarrassing for the candidate.
DeSantis pushed around migrants like they were pawns on a chessboard, then congratulated himself for his cruelty. He used taxpayers' money to transport 48 immigrants from Texas to Florida and then to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts.
The Florida governor saw his publicity stunt as a means to bolster his presidential ambitions. By attacking immigrants and ridiculing liberal residents of a wealthy island in the Northeast, DeSantis might appeal to Donald Trump's ardent supporters. At the least, DeSantis knew his malfeasance would be applauded by hosts performing on Fox News.
His posturing for the cameras doesn't change a hard truth: DeSantis is a liability for Ronchetti or any blue-state politician who claims to be compassionate, fair-minded and frugal with the public's money.
The tactics employed by DeSantis are reminiscent of George Wallace, who as Alabama governor blocked a schoolhouse door to demonstrate his devotion to racism. Wallace also hoped to be president. A Democrat who ran as a third-party candidate in 1968, Wallace carried five Southern states, thanks to his pledge five years earlier of "segregation forever."
But in New Mexico, Ronchetti can only lose ground by bragging about an endorsement from DeSantis, a governor with a mean streak.
Ronchetti is too weak and too afraid to disavow DeSantis' support. Fox's Sean Hannity might get riled at such independence.
In recent days, Ronchetti claimed more "big news" had occurred because he was endorsed by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a fellow Republican. Why any New Mexico resident would be electrified by Youngkin is a fairy tale to be written by Ronchetti's handlers.
There is one bright spot for Ronchetti. He bagged another endorsement that allows him to ignore DeSantis' malevolence and forget about Youngkin, which everyone outside the Washington Beltway already has anyway.
Unconventional politician Gary Johnson is in Ronchetti's corner. That's the one endorsement Ronchetti should brag about.
Johnson was a two-term governor of New Mexico as a Republican. He took on the nickname "Governor No" because he vetoed bills like a cranky editor spiking bad manuscripts.
Johnson stood alone in important ways. He didn't demonize immigrants or turn them into scapegoats when the economy faltered. He called for legalization of marijuana before it was fashionable, riling many in the Republican Party. He made plenty of mistakes, but Johnson was sincere about being a cheapskate with the public's money.
Republicanism ultimately wasn't a good match for Johnson when he ran for president in 2012. Polling in the low single digits, Johnson had difficulty landing a spot in most of the presidential debates. He complained that the system of dispensing television time to candidates was arbitrary, and he was right.
After Johnson squeezed his way into two Republican debates during the 2012 campaign, he delivered a memorable old line he pirated from other people. Johnson said his neighbors' two dogs had created more shovel-ready jobs than Democrat Barack Obama's administration.
Lacking supporters and new material, Johnson wandered off to the wilderness of presidential politics. He bolted the Republican Party to twice run as the Libertarian candidate for president.
Johnson received 3.5 percent of the vote in New Mexico's 2012 presidential election that was won by Obama. Johnson took more than 9 percent of New Mexico's presidential vote in 2016, evidence of Trump's weakness in much of the state. Hillary Clinton carried New Mexico that year.
Johnson's willingness to speak up for Ronchetti will siphon votes from Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Karen Bedonie.
Everyone knows Bedonie can't win. But Bedonie can help Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham by taking 2 percent to 5 percent of the vote that otherwise would go to Ronchetti.
If Ronchetti is to have any chance of upsetting Lujan Grisham, he can't lose votes to a third-party candidate.
Youngkin is no factor in New Mexico. DeSantis can only hurt Ronchetti with independents and Democrats who don't find much to like about Lujan Grisham.
Johnson — quirky, candid, occasionally self-deprecating — stands above the others for a simple reason: The fact that Governor No said yes to Ronchetti is actually worth some votes.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.