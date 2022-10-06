Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti crows about his endorsements from other politicians, even though these testimonials are usually meaningless.

But there are exceptions. Ronchetti's support from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has proven to be downright embarrassing for the candidate.

DeSantis pushed around migrants like they were pawns on a chessboard, then congratulated himself for his cruelty. He used taxpayers' money to transport 48 immigrants from Texas to Florida and then to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

Popular in the Community