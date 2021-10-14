West Zia Road and Yucca Street were shut down after a home and gas meter were struck during a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning.
Santa Fe police Lt. Chris McCord said the crash occurred at 8:50 a.m. after a red truck made an illegal left turn onto Yucca Street while heading north on West Zia Road. An oncoming car hit the truck, causing it to spin out of control and collide with a house at 2305 Calle Pacifica, he said. A third vehicle rear-ended the car that hit the red truck.
Santa Fe police and fire department crews arrived to assist the drivers and assess the damage to the home, according to a news release. The New Mexico Gas Company also arrived to inspect the damage to the gas meter, the release said.
Two drivers were transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. A third driver was cleared at the scene by emergency medical staff, the release said. There were no passengers in any vehicle.
McCord said the home sustained some damage to an exterior wall after the car went through it.
The intersection of Yucca Street and West Zia Road remained closed as authorities waited for the gas to be turned off and dissipate, according to the release. The closure was lifted at 9:48 a.m.
The crash remains under investigation by the Santa Fe police traffic unit. McCord said the driver of the red truck received a traffic citation.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.