State regulators have cited three edible cannabis producers in New Mexico for operating without permits, saying these were the first violations of this kind.

The state Environment Department’s Cannabis and Hemp Bureau issued the citations and will seek penalties against the producers in state District Court.

The companies face a $500 penalty for each violation. They are Minerva Canna in Bernalillo, Stoned Ape Canna Co. in Carlsbad and Buffalo Bud Farming in Silver City.

