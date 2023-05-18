New Mexico authorities arrested three women Wednesday in connection with the death of a 38-year-old disabled woman who had been in the care of a state-run program for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities — a case that drew the ire and attention of the highest rungs of state government.

“The abuse and neglect that she endured was horrific and the injuries she sustained are among the worst I have seen in my career as a prosecutor,” Attorney General Raúl Torrez said in a statement to The New Mexican.

“This was torture. There’s really no other word for it,” he said.

