A Santa Fe man was arrested Friday outside of Ikigai Tattoo and Body Piercing in downtown after making several threats to harm himself, his family and those at the shop where he worked, police said.

Anthony Temer, 44, was involved in a violent domestic dispute with relatives Thursday night, Santa Fe police said in a news release Friday. The next morning, Temer made threats to hurt himself and his family, police said. He also stated he would shoot anyone who tried to enter his residence, including law enforcement, according to the release.

Police said Temer also made statements threatening to go downtown with "several firearms," and "destroy" his place of employment. Capt. Aaron Ortiz confirmed Friday Temer works at Ikigai Tattoo and Body Piercing on East Marcy Street. 

