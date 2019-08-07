A threat against the Santa Fe Police Department headquarters Tuesday afternoon prompted the agency to boost security at the Camino Entrada building, officials said, and an investigation into the incident continued Wednesday.
Police department spokesman Greg Gurulé said in an email Wednesday that officers had identified suspects but no one had been arrested in the case, described in emergency dispatch logs as a bomb threat.
The threat was reported around 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to heavily redacted police reports.
One report said a 50-year-old Santa Fe man and a 16-year-old boy, also from Santa Fe, were connected to the incident, an offense described as aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to another report, a “male suspect” had called the Santa Fe Regional Emergency Communications Center and made the threat to a dispatcher. The police lieutenant who wrote the report said he had briefed command staff about the threat and forwarded his report to New Mexico State Police.
Officials would not release any more details about the incident, which came amid nationwide tensions following the mass shootings over the weekend in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio.
“Unfortunately, I can’t reveal too much about it because we’re still investigating,” Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said in an interview.
The department maintained “an increased security posture” at its headquarters for about two hours Tuesday before resuming normal operations, he added.
Valdez said “some safety precautions” were still in place Wednesday.
“The police department is open and operating,” Gurulé said in his email. “We want to ensure the safety and well-being of all visitors and citizens of Santa Fe including our professional staff and police officers who work at the department.”