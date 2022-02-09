The state Public Regulation Commission rang alarms Wednesday over the potential for electricity shortages this summer.
Concern has grown for months over the degree to which supply chain problems are affecting hardware and supplies for new energy projects and replacement equipment. Commissioners expressed concern over the situation for the summers of 2022 and 2023, and also cited blanket concern about the impact of severe weather or adverse events such as wildfires.
The commission said it intends to send a new round of questions to utility companies about the extent of the problem, perhaps next week after a PRC attorney collects inquiries from commissioners.
But Public Service Company of New Mexico responded with frustration Wednesday afternoon. Tom Fallgren, a vice president with PNM, said commission action on replacement energy for the San Juan Generating Station in northwestern New Mexico and inaction regarding the Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station in Arizona have hindered PNM’s prospects for the next two summers.
Fallgren said the public attributes the problem to poor planning by PNM, but that is inaccurate. “Our input seems to consistently be ignored,” he said, referring to the commission. “These are not new issues, right?”
To further reflect concern about possible summer electricity shortages, a cadre of House Republicans asked Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office to send a message to the Legislature, which ends its session Feb. 17.
The message would allow consideration of a bill that would let certain power plants, including the San Juan Generating Station, remain open until Jan. 1, 2026.
The power plant was scheduled to close in June, although PNM has said power shortages in the summer might prevent closure that soon.
Rep. Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, said the legislation, House Bill 138, could address the immediate need to stave off potential power outages in Albuquerque and Santa Fe.
“We have eight days left in this legislative cycle to address the issue,” he said. To not act, he said, “would be willful negligence.”
Commission Chairman Joseph Maestas of Santa Fe said in the commission’s weekly meeting the concerns aren’t limited to PNM’s effort to replace electricity lost with the closure of San Juan.
“It wasn’t surprising, but it’s affecting everyone in the electric industry,” Maestas said.
Southwestern Public Service, which primarily serves New Mexico residents in the state’s southeastern corner, said in a report filed with the commission, “There are virtually no major generation, transmission, or distribution material components that are currently manufactured in the United States.” This contributes to the supply problem, the company said.
PNM has said contractors don’t expect to have the equipment needed to build solar facilities by June, when the San Juan power plant is expected to close.
The global supply chain crisis has worsened considerably with the coronavirus pandemic, slowing or stopping deliveries of equipment.
Commissioner Jefferson Byrd of Tucumcari said supply shortages include everything from solar panels to groceries to wooden rods.
Commissioner Stephen Fischmann of Las Cruces said utility companies need to send messages to their customers soon to let them know how they can reduce peak-time usage.
“But I don’t think it’s something that you can wait till the last minute to communicate,” he said.
Commissioner Cynthia Hall of Albuquerque said utility companies and the commissioners need to work together. The nation is in a transition in electricity generation, she said, and it shouldn’t be surprising that problems will crop up. The pandemic, she said, has worsened those problems.
