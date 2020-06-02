Santa Fe police officers, firefighters and EMTs were called to the Plaza on Tuesday afternoon in response to a post shared on social media and in text messages claiming riots would begin in the area at 4 p.m.
Though the emergency vehicles left just before the supposed riots were set to begin, groups of officers later reappeared and walked around the area for the next few hours.
What was missing from the Plaza were the rioters.
Instead, a young girl rode a blue bike while her father watched her from a bench, people were eating ice cream and the sound of whirring drills could be heard coming from nearby shops.
One young woman holding a sign walked onto the Plaza around 4 p.m., but she and the person she was with left after just a few minutes.
In the past week, protests have broken out across the country in response to the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
A video shows Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck while the man was in handcuffs and saying he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin was later fired and faces charges in Floyd’s death.
While there were protests in Santa Fe over the weekend against police violence, there have been no riots.
The post appears to be doctored, with portions of it whited out and the words Santa Fe and Plaza superimposed on the image. While it includes a list of “initial targets” for the riot, two of the stores listed do not have locations in Santa Fe.
Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said a number of people forwarded the post to the department, and “the last thing they want is to see their city damaged in that manner.”
Around noon, the department released a message on its Facebook page stating it was aware of the post and would “be conducting increased patrols throughout the city” in response.
Valdez said they did believe the post was fake or a hoax.
The majority of activity on and around the Plaza late Tuesday afternoon was coming from the shops as people boarded up windows and moved merchandise out of stores.
Diva Diamonds and Jewels owner Mark Suleiman watched from the sidewalk as two men drilled large pieces of plywood to his storefront.
“We heard there’s going to be chaos, so we just want to protect our shop,” he said.
Earlier that afternoon, around 2 p.m., Suleiman said, officers went around speaking to shop owners and employees to say they should close.
Many businesses did just that.
The majority of stores along Palace Avenue were closed by 4:30 p.m., and some such as Southwest Connection and Nakai had taken their merchandise out of the windows.
Sam Abweh, owner of Samsville Gallery located inside a shopping arcade on the Plaza, decided to stay open through the afternoon.
“I don’t know what it is going to be like,” Abweh said. “The people who are worried something will happen closed. Those who aren’t worried are open.”
Valdez would not say how many additional officers were sent to patrol the downtown area because that was tactical information that could not be publicly shared.
Officers were also sent to other parts of the city, but Valdez did not provide their specific locations.
He and other officers understand people are concerned and want to see change, Valdez said, and they support people’s right to free speech and are proud that the protests in Santa Fe have remained peaceful.
“They want their voice to be heard, not diminished by those who are chaos causers,” he said.
While protests against police violence which took place in Santa Fe over the weekend were mostly peaceful, one man reported he was hit by a Jeep that drove through a crowd of protesters Friday night near Paseo de Peralta and Old Santa Fe Trail.
Santa Fe police have yet to release a report on the incident.
