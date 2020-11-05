New Mexico saw 12,000 people fall off the unemployment rolls the week of Halloween, according to New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions.
The statewide number of people certifying weekly jobless claims dropped from 117,961 to 105,899 the week of Nov. 2, the lowest number since May 4. This includes regular and self-employed jobless claims.
Santa Fe County’s total continuing claims for unemployment benefits fell into the 8,000s for the first time since April, according to Workforce Solutions.
Santa Fe County had 272 people file initial claims for jobless benefits the week ending Oct. 31. This was an increase of 49 claims from the prior week.
The New Mexico unemployment rate on Oct. 24 was 8.99 percent, up 1.74 percentage points. The national unemployment rate was 5.0 percent, down 0.3 percentage point.
Weekly total claim for unemployment benefits
Nov. 2: 105,899 in New Mexico (8,045 in Santa Fe County)
Oct. 26: 117,961 (9,119)
Oct. 19: 118,810 (9,231)
Oct. 12: 121,030 (9,431)
Oct. 5: 126,475 (9,838)
Sept. 28: 128,524 (10,044)
Sept. 21: 128,951 (10,160)
Sept. 14: 129,291 (10,281)
Sept. 7: 130,028 (10,389)
Aug. 31: 130,644 (10,478)
Aug. 24: 131,600 (10,644)
Aug. 17: 132,690 (10,907)
Aug. 10: 134,671 (11,188)
Aug. 3: 139,489 (11,728)
July 27: 142,535 (12,241)
July 20: 138,679 (12,075)
July 13: 137,529 (12,165)
July 6: 131,943 (11,823)
June 29: 131,755 (11,898)
June 22: 132,483 (11,961)
June 15: 155,067 (13,785)
June 8: 149,837 (13,435)
June 1: 143,250 (12,937)
May 25: 136,841 (12,423)
May 18: 129,153 (11,795)
May 11: 118,143 (10,830)
May 4: 103,086 (9,241)
Source: New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions
