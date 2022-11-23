City crews began preparing Nov. 1 for Santa Fe’s holiday season kickoff, hanging about 30,000 LED lights on Plaza trees.

Officials hope to see thousands of residents gather at the downtown park Friday evening to watch Mayor Alan Webber flip the switch.

The annual celebration of lights begins at 5:15 p.m. with live performances and refreshments. And, just before the mayor illuminates the Plaza, The New Mexican will introduce its 10 Who Made a Difference volunteer award winners for 2022.

