Herschel Walker, that 15-watt bulb of Trump Republicanism, came close but lost his election for the U.S. Senate. Some say Walker being in contention for so lofty an office proves America has declined.

Has it really? Is it possible the good old days were overrated? Or are we in worse shape at the end of 2022 than we were in 1962, the year Walker was born?

Democrat Ernest Vandiver was governor of Walker’s home state of Georgia in 1962. An ardent segregationist, Vandiver tried to prohibit public school districts from levying any taxes if the money would support racially mixed schools.

