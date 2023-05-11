Thornburg Investment Management President and CEO Jason Brady announced his pending resignation May 5 after 17 years with the company, just ahead of jury selection in a lawsuit from a former employee who says he was fired after complaining Brady promoted a romantic partner.

Brady, who has been CEO for 6½ years, intends to step down later in the year as president, CEO, portfolio manager and from the company’s Board of Directors as he departs the Santa Fe-based global investment firm. But for now he will continue in these positions “to allow for [a] smooth transition” to a successor, said Michael Corrao, Thornburg’s director of global communications.

“This is the appropriate time for a new leader to step in," Brady said in a news release.

