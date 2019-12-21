It’s Tuesday night at El Farol and Tone Forrest is making love to his four-string bass guitar.
The restaurant patrons moving to the music don’t mind. Some of them are probably trying to hook up on the dance floor as Forrest strums along with his Canyon Road Blues Jams colleagues to a rendition of “Take Me to the River.” In the hands of the four house band musicians, the soul classic becomes a serenade of potential seduction.
The blues jam, which Forrest initiated over 13 years ago, makes “El Farol the place to be on Tuesday night,” said guitarist Paul Rose, who has with Forrest and the Blues Jams for just under five years.
Forrest, 73, can’t disagree.
“Over 13 years, it’s gotten bigger and better,” he said shortly after loading two speakers, amps, microphone and his 1997 weathered bass guitar into the Canyon Road bar and restaurant, considered one of the oldest in the city.
A commanding presence on the theater or musical stage, Forrest — emcee and bass guitar player — warms to the challenge.
“This definitely is not amateur night,” he tells the audience each Tuesday night just seconds before the music commences at 8 p.m. He's not kidding.
“This is a professional-level jam,” he said during a break in the music on a recent Tuesday. “If you’re not a professional, don’t bother me.” He vets each potential player and their ability to perform up to the standard of the blues jam musicians and adapt quickly to a make-it-up-as-we-go-along rhythm of musical soul.
The four-member house band, which usually consists of Forrest, Rose, keyboardist Brant Leeper and drummer Johnny Benoit, will, over the course of the three-hour set, give way to other musicians who sign up to perform.
Forrest keeps a close eye on things, ensuring the music sounds good and the patrons are moved to move. “Our base audience is getting older and a lot of them love to hear classic rock, stuff they love to dance to,” he said. “And they’ve built a community of people, regulars and tourists, who come to know each other out there.”
He doesn’t mingle long with guests, stopping just to hug, shake hands, maybe give a pat to those he knows. He has no qualms about picking up the champagne bucket that doubles as a tip jar and passing it around the assembly. The band, he said, has a responsibility to give the crowd what it wants.
That crowd, in return, he added, has a responsibility as well.
“Getting paid is a sign of respect and appreciation for the artists,” he said. “If you’re in the room [listening], you owe the band something.”
Forrest — born Milton Earl Forrest in New York — was 53 when he moved to Santa Fe on a whim and a prayer with his partner, artist and educator Judith Bever. Professionally, he didn’t know who he was — hadn’t found himself, as they say. He’d been an actor since his teens, first in New York and later in Los Angeles, and he taught himself how to play bass guitar in the 1960s after being influenced by a bass guitarist in a band called Cincinnati and the In-Crowd, which he first saw in a Pittsburgh nightclub.
That player was “tall, skinny, black and wore a goatee and shades,” recalled Forrest. “And he didn’t move anything but his fingers.”
Forrest was mesmerized by the player’s hands: “Four strings — and he played them one at a time.”
He picked up the nickname Tone and began using it professionally in the 1970s. He got his first professional job with “a bubble gum band that didn’t exist. … I was hired to play live for this band that was supposed to be this other band, Ohio Express … best known for 'Yummy Yummy Yummy.' ”
He kept improving his technique, teaching himself more and more over the course of 20 years, until, he said, “I got good. I don’t read music. I play by ear.”
Still, he has long considered music his avocation and theater arts his profession. He began acting at 15, studied and worked in New York City and elsewhere, and learned that Santa Fe was the place for him to shine on stage. He co-founded the Red Thread Collective, which in its 10-year run brought original works to theatergoers, including the late playwright Craig Barnes’ trilogy Queen Elizabeth I, The Last Tudor and The King’s Yellow. Forrest mostly worked behind the scenes on these plays, serving as executive or managing director.
But he brought his forceful personality, one of quiet gravitas, to a number of other productions as an actor — including a stint as the narrator of Thornton Wilder’s Our Town, produced by Ironwood Productions in 2012.
“I thought of Tone immediately for the part,” said director-producer Scott Harrison on casting Forrest in Our Town. “He has this thing — a fullness, a richness that he brings to everything he does. We collaborated back and forth on the part, just sharing ideas. He had some impulses he wanted to try and I had some thoughts, so there was a great give-and-take back and forth between us. He brought great dignity and depth to the part.”
But these days, theater doesn’t call to Forrest as loudly as music, especially when it comes to the Tuesday night blues gig. He had formed or co-founded and played in other such gigs around town until a bartender at El Farol called him in 2004 and said, “How’d you like to move your jam up here?”
So he did.
“All I wanted to do was play bass,” Forrest said. “I had to create my own gigs. And I did. And still do.”
And then it was time for him to lead the band into the Allman Brothers’ song “Dreams.” And then maybe some Rolling Stones. And Sly and the Family Stone.
“We’re all looking for the pocket, and when we hit it, and the music is working, it’s magic,” he said seconds before starting a new song. “It doesn’t always happen, but when it does, it’s heaven.”
