LAS VEGAS, N.M.

Hourly flash-flood alerts, sleepless nights and nonstop work continue to define everyday reality in the burn scar left by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.

More than four months after a pair of prescribed burns in dry conditions escaped control, and even with the twin fires that later merged into one now deemed contained, the crisis remains as devastating and ominous as ever.

