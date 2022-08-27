Hourly flash-flood alerts, sleepless nights and nonstop work continue to define everyday reality in the burn scar left by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
More than four months after a pair of prescribed burns in dry conditions escaped control, and even with the twin fires that later merged into one now deemed contained, the crisis remains as devastating and ominous as ever.
Only the elements have changed: In the spring, the threat was fire. Now, it is water. Seemingly every day. Every hour.
“This has turned into hell,” said Gabriela Garcia, a resident of hard-hit Rociada. “It’s just been one thing after another.”
From Guadalupita in the north to Mineral Hill in the south, residents of Mora, San Miguel and Taos counties say they have had little time to rebuild amid the incessant work of constructing sandbag walls and clearing debris from roads and homes. Their prayers are now the antithesis of a regular New Mexico intercession: They beg the heavens for no rain.
But in an area where grit and grind were part of life even before the fire, many go on — determined to stay and handle the daily disaster until help or normalcy arrive.
And yet, the road to recovery looks different for each town and for each family, and those within nearly 533 square miles outlined by fire and flood say their own problems could look very different from a neighbor’s next door or a relative two towns over.
“The culture is different from one side of the mountain to the other,” noted Jerry Gomez of Rociada.
Freelance journalist Hannah Laga Abram recently spent several days in the burn scar, talking to those who are surviving one day at a time, hoping for the best but fearing the worst: that the summer’s disaster will take years to assess and repair.