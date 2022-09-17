Screen Shot 2022-09-17 at 4.55.18 PM.png

People will see a change in the familiar name of a river, peak, valley or other natural feature if it contains "squaw," a word Indigenous women have long considered demeaning but was accepted in mainstream white culture until recently. 

Roughly 650 geographic features on public, private and tribal lands will be renamed, including 13 sites in New Mexico.  

At the behest of U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the agency's Board on Geographic Names spent months combing through suggested replacement names and last week approved the ones to use. 

