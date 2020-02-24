A third trial began Monday for an elderly Santa Fe man accused of sexually assaulting two preteen boys in 2015 in the locker room at the Fort Marcy Recreation Complex.
Eric Knee, 74, was charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor under 13 after facing allegations that he had touched the boys' genitals in the showers at the city-run facility. The boys were 11 and 12 at the time.
His first trial ended in a mistrial in 2016 after jurors deadlocked 7-5 in favor of conviction. A second jury found Knee guilty in 2017, but he was granted a new trial on the basis that his attorney, Dan Cron, had discovered new evidence.
Cron said in his opening statement Monday that the Santa Fe Police Department had failed to identify and interview five adults who were in the Fort Marcy locker room at the time of the alleged assaults. The attorney's investigator tracked those men down, he said, and several of them would testify that they witnessed nothing untoward between Knee and the boys.
"They heard nothing, they saw nothing," Cron said. "One of the witnesses will say the boys were laughing and joking around."
Cron also told jurors the boys' stories were inconsistent. Just 24 hours after the alleged incident, he said, one of the boys who had implicated Knee could not give a physical description of the man he accused — "including something as basic as what color the person's hair was."
Knee has passed a lie detector test, Cron said, adding the mother of one of the boys filed a civil lawsuit against the city of Santa Fe over the alleged incident, seeking financial gain.
Prosecutor Kent Wahlquist asked jurors to use their own judgment in discerning who was telling the truth in the case and urged them to ask themselves what motive Knee's accusers would have to lie.
According to statements Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Padgett made in previous proceedings, Knee was banned from the city-owned Salvador Perez Recreation Complex sometime in 2011 or 2012 after a patron called police to report Knee was behaving in a sexually inappropriate manner in the locker room while boys from a swim team were using the facility.
The District Attorney's Office charged Knee with perjury in connection with that incident after his first trial — accusing him of lying when he testified under oath he had never faced prior complaints and had never been asked to leave a public recreation complex before the alleged Fort Marcy incident.
Ultimately, however, the office dismissed the perjury charge.
Padgett said at the time the District Attorney's Office had reopened an investigation into the Salvador Perez allegations, but the state had not filed any new charges against Knee.
Knee's trial is expected to last a week. Each of the two counts against him carries a possible penalty of 15 years in prison.
