Santa Fe police on Friday announced they filed charges against a third person accused of playing a role in toppling a controversial war monument during a violent takeover of the Plaza on Indigenous Peoples Day.
Dawn Furlong, 46, is charged with criminal damage to property over $1,000, conspiracy, unlawful assembly, criminal trespass and unauthorized graffiti.
The announcement comes two days after police filed charges against two other suspects — Lily Sage Schweitzer, 33, and Ryan Witt, 29.
"The Santa Fe Police Department, Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, New Mexico State Police, and the District Attorney’s Office continue to work together in the identification, location, and charging the individuals involved in this case in accordance with the judicial process," according to a news release.
The obelisk was dedicated to soldiers who fought in the Civil War, but it also had an inscription honoring the "heroes" who died in battle with "savage Indians." Years ago, someone chiseled out the word "savage."
In June, Mayor Alan Webber said he intended to remove the monument. Yet for several months, it remained in the center of the Plaza.
Calls for the city to take down the obelisk came to a head Oct. 12 during an Indigenous Peoples Day rally.
Workers were building a barrier around the obelisk before the rally turned violent. Surveillance video shows protesters using wooden boards left by a construction crew to help position rope around the monument before pulling it down.
Furlong climbed to the top of the wooden frame below the obelisk's upper base and held the bottom half of a wooden board while another person held the top end, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
She also is accused of writing graffiti on a piece of plywood left by city workers.
Police identified Furlong as a suspect through an anonymous tip, the complaint states.
One of the other suspects, Schweitzer, helped organize the protest, drove people and supplies to the Plaza and helped attach a chain and rope to the obelisk, according to charging documents.
The third suspect, Witt, is accused of connecting the chain and rope.
